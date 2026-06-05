Analytics Engineer
Nordic E Trade AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic E Trade AB i Stockholm
At Photowall, we create custom-made wallpapers and wall murals for customers all over the world. We're a growing e-commerce company, with a current presence in over 30 markets, and we're continuing to expand - both in new markets and with new products.
We work in a fast-paced environment where things move quickly, ideas are tested, and everyone is encouraged to take ownership. If you want to develop, try new things, and be part of a team that gets things done - you'll fit right in.
About the Role
We're looking for an Analytics Engineer to help build and scale the analytics foundation that powers decision-making across Growth, Marketing, Product, and Commercial teams.
This is a highly cross-functional role where you'll sit at the intersection of data engineering, analytics, and business strategy. You'll own and evolve our analytics infrastructure - from data pipelines and warehouse models to dashboards, experimentation analysis, and marketing measurement.
You'll work closely with stakeholders across the business to turn complex data into clear insights and actionable recommendations. At the same time, you'll help ensure our data ecosystem is scalable, reliable, and built for future growth.
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys both the technical side of analytics engineering and the commercial impact of helping teams make smarter decisions faster.
Main Responsibilities
Data Infrastructure & Pipelines
Own and maintain BigQuery data pipelines, including scheduling, monitoring, and data quality validation
Integrate data from multiple sources - including GA4, Klaviyo, marketing platforms, and backend systems - into a centralized data warehouse
Build and maintain scalable data models serving both marketing and product use cases
Ensure data reliability through proactive monitoring, alerting, and clear documentation
Analytics & Dashboards
Design, build, and maintain dashboards for Growth, Marketing and Product teams
Translate business questions into clear analyses with actionable recommendations
Own ad-hoc analysis for senior stakeholders, including executive-level reporting
Support experimentation workflows and A/B test analysis
Event Tracking & Digital Analytics
Implement and maintain event tracking through Google Tag Manager (GTM) and GA4
Partner with Product and Engineering to define and QA tracking instrumentation across the web funnel
Own funnel analysis and ensure tracking accuracy across key user journeys
First-Party Data & Marketing Measurement
Build and maintain the data infrastructure that feeds CRM (Klaviyo) and paid media channels - including audience exports, customer match, and consent-compliant data flows
Support marketing measurement including attribution modelling, channel performance analysis, and media efficiency reporting
Partner with Digital Marketing on campaign analysis and ROAS reporting
Requirements
4-6 years of experience in data analytics, analytics engineering, or a similar hybrid role within e-commerce or digital products
Strong SQL and BigQuery skills; experience with dbt, Dataform, or similar transformation tools
Proficiency with Looker (or a similar BI tool) and Funnel
Proven experience building and maintaining data pipelines across multiple sources
Strong communication skills - comfortable explaining technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Fluent in English
Nice to have
Hands-on experience with GA4, GTM, and digital analytics instrumentation
Familiarity with CRM data flows (Klaviyo or similar) and paid media data structures (Meta, Google Ads)
Why Photowall?
At Photowall, you'll be part of a collaborative and fast-moving environment where data plays a central role in how we grow and make decisions. You'll work closely with teams across Growth, Marketing, Product, and E-commerce, with real impact on how we scale across international markets.
As part of the Network of Design (NOD), we continue to evolve how creativity, technology, and data come together to shape the future of Photowall.
We value ownership, curiosity, and continuous improvement - and give you the opportunity to shape and evolve our analytics foundation while working with modern tools and large-scale e-commerce data.
Apply today and help us build the analytics capabilities that power the future of Photowall. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic e trade AB
(org.nr 556761-9779), http://www.photowall.com
Fraktflygargatan 18 (visa karta
)
128 30 SKARPNÄCK Arbetsplats
Nordic E Trade AB Jobbnummer
9950447