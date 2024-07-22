Analytics Engineer
2024-07-22
Company Description
Wolt is a technology company that makes it incredibly easy to discover and get the best restaurants, grocery stores and other local shops delivered to your home or office. Wolt is not just a delivery app - we're a technology company building a commerce platform to seamlessly connect our millions of customers with thousands of merchant and courier partners, in real-time across 23 countries and 250+ cities. Our apps (iOS and Android) have the industry's highest ratings, largely thanks to our customer-first-mindset, which shows in how we build products and run operations. In June 2022 we officially joined forces with DoorDash. Combined, we have a presence in 27 countries, 23 of which operate with the Wolt brand and app. Wolt and DoorDash continue largely independently, with Wolt's name, brand, product, technology and team.
Working in Product Development at Wolt
At Wolt, we're about getting things done. You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
The behind the scenes of Wolt is run by an awesome bunch of over 400+ planners, builders, designers and data crunchers. We call ourselves Product+, as we're the very core of Wolt's products, tools and platforms. To build our products, we work in over 40 cross-functional, independent and autonomous teams. Teams are made up of a mix of talented individuals: engineers, designers, data scientists, analysts, and product leads. Each team takes ownership for solving customer problems in the best possible way.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together!
Job Description
About the Team
Analytics at Wolt is a business-critical competence team that covers Analytics Engineering, Data science, and Data analytics. In total, we are a team of 80+ professionals, all united by our excitement to put Wolt's valuable data assets into everyday use.
About the Role
We're looking for awesome people to join Wolt as an Analytics Engineer role in Helsinki, Stockholm or Berlin. We have Data Scientists and Analytics Engineers working as embedded data professionals in different business domains and now we're looking to reach the next level in data quality and advanced analytics within these domains.
As an Analytics Engineer, you will be the partner for the business leaders and product leaders. You'll work closely with Product Leads, Software Engineers, Finance Managers and External Consultants.
We're looking for someone that is curious about solving data problems, embraces a spirit of cooperation and growth and is ready to tackle new challenges to help us support Wolt's product and business development.
Team overview
You'll be a part of the Analytics Engineering team!
The team focuses on all kinds of projects such as data modeling, design of pipelines, creating dashboards to describe the business and deriving insights from them.
If you are wondering whether you do possess the relevant skills and background, there is a hint for you We are looking for potential and the right attitude so even if you are missing some of the mentioned skills but feeling strong in your SQL, apply and let's have a discussion about it :)
Qualifications
3+ years of experience in data related roles - data engineering, business intelligence or analytics engineering.
Expertise with SQL and ETL tools (Airflow, dbt or similar)
Have prior experience building intuitive data visualizations and dashboards that influence business decisions, utilizing tools like Tableau, Mixpanel, Looker, or similar.
Relentless pursuit of new ideas and data sources, and have the ability to systematically tackle ambiguous problems with a data-driven, hypothesis-based approach.
Ability to influence senior leadership to make critical decisions
Clear and concise communication with strong cross-functional partnership experience
You are able to work and communicate effectively in English
Additional information
Lots of room to build the direction of product management at Wolt, with a global impact!
You can choose the location from our tech hubs Helsinki, Berlin or Stockholm. You have the chance to decide the ways of working - a hybrid, at the office, or remote within the locations above. Read more about our remote setup.
In addition to our country-specific benefits, our compensation package includes a monthly salary based on your expertise and equity. The latter makes it exceptionally easy to be excited about our company growing and doing well, as you'll own a piece of the pie.
You would get to work in a company culture where we take ownership beyond the obvious, do common things uncommonly well, we think big but stay humble, do right by people, we treat others kindly and justly, recognise that if we don't learn, we won't stay still but fall behind and keep in mind that Luke was Yoda's greatest achievement. Read more about how we work. Så ansöker du
