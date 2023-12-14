Analytics Engineer
2023-12-14
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 500 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately two million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter" .
Are you a driven and passionate data enthusiast who through your own initiative, enjoys finding solutions to both obvious and hidden problems? Would you like to be a part of a growth journey where data-driven decisions will be a central aspect? Then this position can be something for you!
In this role, you will have a unique opportunity to influence the development of a solid product with a set of core features for multiple markets!
About the role
The Data Insight team at Benify is a smaller team within the Product organization, that is responsible for productizing data and enabling insights to our clients, partners, and internal stakeholders. We drive the full data lifecycle, from ingestion to delivery. You will report to the Manager of Data Insight.
As a Analytics Engineer, you will be responsible for configuring, maintaining, and further developing Benify's analytical data pipeline and data exploration tools. You will provide necessary knowledge and support to various stakeholders on how to access, understand and the data products. You will have a great impact in enabling data-driven decisions and encouraging data-driven actions that aim to improve user engagement and experience.
What you will do in this position
• Develop and maintain the data analytics tools and the corresponding data pipeline for both clients and internal stakeholders
• Educate stakeholders on how to use analytical data models and tools as well as continuously develop new features and data capabilities
• Gather feedback and input on implementation from end users and peers and develop a cycle of continuous improvement
Our Tech-Stack
• Snowflake, dbt cloud, AWS, ThougtSpot, python, GitHub
Who are you?
As our new Analytics Engineer, we would like to see that you have some working experience in a similar role where both development of data pipelines and communicating with stakeholders were a part of your everyday work tasks. It 's important that you are a team player and that you are used to work closely with others. We see that you are self-sufficient in your work and do not hesitate to take the initiative whenever you see an opportunity for improvements. You are not afraid to challenge or influence business stakeholders to think analytically. We also see that you possess strong problem-solving skills and have the ability to detect small errors while still focusing on the main objective.
To succeed in this role, we also see that you have:
• Relevant educational background in Data Management, Data Engineering or Data Science
• Have a few years of experience in working with data (BI/Analytics/Data Engineering)
• Development experience in SQL, programming skills is a plus
• A sound business acronym and strong data literacy skill
• Fluency in spoken and written English
Perks of being a Benifyer
• Collective agreement
• Wellness allowance of 4000 SEK
• 30 days vacation
• ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
• Annual conference overseas and a variety of social events and activities at our offices
• Workaction - possibility to work abroad within EU .
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find the right fit!
Extent: Full-time, 100%
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
