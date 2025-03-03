Analytical scientist
2025-03-03
Job description
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
We are now seeking an Analytical Scientist to join our dynamic Analytical Sciences team, focusing on the characterization of inhaled molecules within Inhalation Product Development in Gothenburg. This is a unique opportunity to play a pivotal role in the development of inhaled products for AstraZeneca. You will be part of a highly collaborative team of analytical experts within the inhalation area, contributing to analytical development and characterization of inhaled products.
This job includes lab-based responsibilities, where you are expected to work collaboratively with colleagues in daily analytical deliveries, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality, utilizing both manual and automated analytical techniques to develop and deliver innovative inhaled medicines to patients.
To be successful in this role you will need an analytical background combined with excellent communication skills and the ability to engage and collaborate cross-functionally. We are looking for a candidate that possesses a fair understanding of the overall drug development process and has an enthusiasm for laboratory-based work as well as solving technical challenges and problems.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline 2024-03-13
Responsibilities
Qualifications
Essential qualifications for the role:
BSc or MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry or other relevant scientific discipline (Biochemistry, Biotechnology..).
Scientific knowledge within analytical sciences and technically skilled with analytical separation techniques such as liquid chromatography (UPLC).
Strong scientific interest and ambition to develop yourself in the analytical sciences area as well as leaning analytical techniques used for inhaled products.
Understanding the principles and applications of GMP is essential and Experience of working in a GMP environment would be desirable
Excellent communication skills in English, both oral and written.
Desirable skills
Experience in aerosol characterization techniques used for inhaled products, such as impactor analysis.
Experience with method development and validation.
Experience with solving technical challenges and problems.
Experience of analysis of small molecules.
