Analytical Scientist
2022-12-22
About the position
We now have the opportunity for a consultant to join our team in the role as Analytical Scientist within the department Oral Product Development at our client in Gothenburg. This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality.
Responsibilities
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical and separation science during the development of drug products and can work together with us determining the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing and documentation, as well as presenting data and outcome. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Your profile
Minimum requirements
• BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry or analytical science
• Scientific knowledge within analytical science and technically skilled to use chromatography and detection of small molecules (eg UPLC)
• Good knowledge in written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary
Desirable requirements
• Experience with solving technical challenges and problems
• Experience from pharmaceutical industry
• Experience of working in a GMP environment
• Collaborating across boundaries
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at our client via QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in Göteborg for one year. During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions. As we say, QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER Ersättning
