Analyst
Spotify AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spotify AB i Stockholm
We are looking for an ambitious self-starter to join the Royalty Operations team. This role is based in Stockholm and will be a key player in tackling our operational challenges as Spotify's business continues to expand and change. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is interested in the music industry and is looking to take on a big challenge on a growing team at the most innovative company in the business.
The Royalty Operations Team is the owner of royalty configuration and reporting and the operations lead for all royalty related processes across Spotify's music, audiobooks and podcast verticals. The Analyst will be a key part of this team, ensuring our financial systems are up to date, reporting deadlines are hit, and satisfactory responses are provided to our rightsholder's inquiries.
Audition for this role if you are comfortable working independently in a fast-paced environment, thrive in an ambiguous and ever-changing role, and are aligned with Spotify's "Band Manifesto" values: innovative, sincere, passionate, collaborative and playful! We look forward to hearing from you!
What You'll Do
Work closely with the accounting teams to configure Spotify's music, audiobook, and creator licensing agreements in our royalty system; implement rates and products, run test calculations and summarize findings for sign-off.
Responsible for fielding royalty-related questions from rightsholder's finance teams and coordinating with internal finance and licensing teams to provide timely feedback.
Key team member involved in Spotify's month end close royalty calculation; perform checks to confirm calculations correct, summarize findings, and escalate issues to the team lead.
Assist with the monthly reporting process to Spotify's rightsholder partners, including daily interaction with the offshore technical team responsible for data generation/validation.
Participate in projects to enhance Royalty systems, automate manual work and manage other process improvement initiatives.
Who You Are
BA/BS degree.
2+ years experience in a financial or data analyst role; equivalent experience in a royalty or licensing related role at a record label, digital service provider or music publisher a plus.
Excellent writing/communication skills; experience communicating complex concepts to external parties.
Solid technical skills and data analysis experience (e.g. SQL).
Organized and flexible individual with proven ability to manage multiple projects at once.
Coachable self-starter eager to learn new concepts in a fast-paced environment.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Stockholm.
We offer you the flexibility to work where you work best! There will be some in person meetings, but still allows for flexibility to work from home. We ask that you come in 2-3 times per week. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spotify AB
(org.nr 556703-7485)
Regeringsgatan 19 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Urban Escape Jobbnummer
9400310