Analysis Engineer (Chemistry/Materials)
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
Main responsibilities will be:
• Analysis & verification within car body surface treatment with focus on pre-treatment, adhesive & sealing materials.
• Working as an analysis engineer within the surface treatment means that you will establish and develop relationships with a variety of system areas and customers globally. You will work in close collaboration with material responsible colleages, and you will have regular contact with suppliers.
• Planning, perform and report analyses and tests on different types of surface treatment materials.
• Method development
What you'll bring
• M.Sc in Chemistry/Materials or equivalent (university degree)
• At least 5 years experience within the surface treatment or similar area including test and verification in lab environment
• Experience from project management and technical leadership skills
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• Competence and experience are important, but personality and potential are key
Personal qualities
• Structured way of working and good documentation skills
• Positive attitude and engaged
• A team player but at the same time self-driven
• Service minded and flexible
• Enjoy a variety of tasks!
• Customer and Quality focused
• Good communication skills
• You are proactive and have a great sense of responsibility Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75289-43132193". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Michael Rodriguez Gottfridsson 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9128540