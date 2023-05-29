AML Investigations Specialist
2023-05-29
Are you interested in countering money laundering and terrorist financing?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Prevent, detect, investigate and report suspected money laundering, terrorist financing and other types of financial crime.
• Drive improvements within way of working and processes within the department
• Collaborate and provide input to the analysts working with scenario development
What is needed in this role:
• Experience within the field of AML and transaction monitoring
• Competence in modus of money laundering and terrorist financing
• Deep knowledge of customer within retail banking, involves both corporate and private customers
• Analytical ability
• Deep knowledge of investigations and experience of conduct complex analysis.
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
Be a part of AML Investigations Nordics. We are an opened minded team with different competences. We collaborate and take advantage of each other 's strengths to develop our business and are dedicated to being the best we can be and to create value for the Bank. I hope you want to join me and be a part of the team to continue fighting financial crime." -Sofia Palmér, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 16.06.2023.
Location: HQ Sundbyberg
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Sofia Palmér, +46 (0)072-234 50 29
SACO: Henrik Joelsson
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 (0)8 58590288
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
