Algorithm Vehicle Verification Engineer
2025-01-16
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 300 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves.
In this role you will work closely with our test vehicles, performing hardware and software updates.
You will be testing new software and sensors in real traffic and to a large extent also on a test track located around 40 minutes away from the city center.
Area of responsibility:
Evaluation of different ADAS/AD algorithm components and versions on test vehicles, to a large extent on the test track
Working in a scrum team focusing on algorithm vehicle-level testing, ADAS/AD pursuit and demo development
Realizing the dynamic requests from the team lead and different stakeholders to maximize customer value and business win potentials
Ensure timely test vehicle bring-ups and maintenance and demo SW and HW integrations
Early vehicle testing of latest radar HW generations and SW releases and providing feedback to corresponding organizations
Participating in technical discussions in radar perception and ADAS/AD customer demos and business development events
Continuous improvement of supporting factors, e.g., development tools and testing environment
Troubleshooting and issue resolution for ongoing programs and projects and also analyzing demo feedback
Required education or other training/alternative equal experience.
University degree in Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent qualification
Needed experience, describe type of competence area for the experience, what type of previous positions needed, length of experience etc, depth of skills.
Minimum 4 years of ADAS/AD development, testing and/or integration experience
Hands-on experience in software integration, performance testing and test vehicle instrumentation
Proficiency in ADAS radar perception and/or feature solutions
Solid understanding of scenario-based evaluation and testing of ADAS algorithm
Strong insights in different radar phenomenon and potential improvement measures
Strong experience in vehicle electrical and mechanical architecture and power modes
Hands-on experience in automotive communication standards (CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet etc.) and time-sync protocols
Strong problem solving skills and ability to learn
Good communication, presentation, team work & social skills, goal-oriented and structured way of working
Fluent in English written and verbally
Swedish driving license
Specific competences/other skills needed for the position:
Experience working with GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins, Jira or similar
Previous Start of Production (SOP) experience of ADAS projects
Experience with CAD design and modelling
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
