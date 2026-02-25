Algorithm engineer / Machine Learning Researcher
2026-02-25
We are seeking a talented and experienced Machine Learning Engineer to join our wireless algorithm team in developing the next-generation intelligent cellular network. As a Machine Learning Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing machine learning models and algorithms that improve the performance, efficiency, and reliability of our cellular network. This includes research in the areas of network densification with emerging technologies like distributed MIMO systems, 6G deployment challenges including indoor, and joint communication and sensing with AI/ML. You will work closely with our wireless algorithm team to collect and analyze data, identify opportunities for improvement, and develop machine-learning solutions to optimize the network.
Key Responsibilities
• Design, develop, implement, and evaluate machine learning models and algorithms to optimize the cellular network performance and efficiency
• Conduct research studies on new concepts and technologies for 6G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture and implementations
• Keep up to date with the latest research and developments in machine learning and next-generation cellular network
Qualifications
• PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar with a strong research track record in telecoms.
• Solid experience in designing wireless PHY/MAC algorithms, such as channel estimation and equalization, beamforming, and user scheduling, for wireless communication systems
• Strong programming skills in MATLAB/Python/C++ or other programming languages commonly used for machine learning
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment
• Strong analytical skills and interest in acquiring new knowledge and applying it at work
• Proven hands-on experience in machine-learning-based wireless algorithm design.
• High performance computing background, or experience in designing chipset specific acceleration algorithms;
• Excellent written and oral communication skills
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
• Excellent team player: cooperative and consultative behaviour; ability to work independently and as a member of various teams.
