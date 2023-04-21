Algorithm Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We seek a talented and experienced Machine Learning Engineer to join Huawei's R&D wireless algorithm team developing the next-generation intelligent cellular network.
As a Machine Learning Engineer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing machine learning models and algorithms that improve Huawei's cellular network's performance, efficiency, and reliability. This includes research in network densification with emerging technologies like distributed MIMO systems, 6G deployment challenges, indoor and joint communication and sensing with AI/ML.
You will work closely with our wireless algorithm team to collect and analyze data, identify opportunities for improvement and develop machine-learning solutions to optimize the network.
Key Responsibilities
• Design, develop, implement and evaluate machine learning models and algorithms to optimize the cellular network performance and efficiency
• Conduct research studies on new concepts and technologies for 6G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture and implementations
• Keep up-to-date with the latest research and developments in machine learning and next-generation cellular network
Qualifications
• PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar with a strong research track record in telecoms.
• Solid experience in designing wireless PHY/MAC algorithms, such as channel estimation and equalization, beamforming and user scheduling for wireless communication systems
• Strong programming skills in Matlab/Python/C++ or another programming languages commonly used for machine learning
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment
• Strong analytical skills and interest in acquiring new knowledge and applying it at work
The following experience will give you a plus
• Proven hands-on experience in machine-learning-based wireless algorithm design;
• High-performance computing background or experience in designing chipset-specific acceleration algorithms;
Other skills and capabilities
• Excellent written and oral communication skills
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
• Excellent team player: cooperative and consultative behaviour; ability to work independently and as a member of various teams.
This is a full-time consultant position.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Huawei Jobbnummer
7688657