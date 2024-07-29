Airport Ground Staff - Passenger Services
2024-07-29
All Nippon Airways (ANA) Stockholm Office opens a job position as follows. ANA plans to open a new route from Stockholm to Tokyo (Haneda) in the winter schedule of fiscal year 2024.
ANA is Japan's largest airline, holding the SKYTRAX 5-Star designation for 11 consecutive years and a Star Alliance member since October 1999. The airline serves an extensive international network in Europe, the US, and Asia with 36 city destinations, as well as a domestic network with more than 130 routes, primarily operating from its main hubs of Haneda and Narita in Tokyo. The ANA Group also controls subsidiary passenger carriers Peach, Air Japan, and ANA Wings. The Group currently operate 278 aircraft. The airline inspires its employees, customers, and society to explore endless possibilities through diverse connections that begin in the sky.
Job profile
• Provide customer service and assistance to ANA passengers including VIPs
• Ticket counter and reservation duties at check-in counter area and at the arrival / departure gate.
• Supervision of handling companies and coordination with other internal departments and external organizations for passenger service and ramp operations.
• Operational support for ANA cockpit and cabin crew
• Prepare documentation, post departure work and other related administrative tasks
Qualifications / Competences
• Professional experience in such as airport, airline and travel industry preferrable.
• Language skills - Swedish and English, Fluency in Japanese preferrable
• Ability to work in an international team and flexible to support the needs of the team
• Ability to work in Sweden legally from October
• Familiar with MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Fit and able to work on shift rotation 365 days a year, including public holidays & weekends
Application
Please send your CV in English to : ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp
