AI-developer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
AI Developer for R&D Team
Mindset & Approach:
We are looking for a solution-oriented AI Developer who can take full ownership of bringing models from concept to MVP stage. The role requires someone who thrives in teamwork, quickly understands challenges, and can prioritize what creates the most value. You will be expected to contribute with smart, efficient solutions that drive the project forward as fast as possible. Since resources are limited, focusing on high-impact results is essential.
You should have strong programming expertise and a proven track record of delivering working solutions in large-scale projects.
Skills & Experience:
Excellent knowledge of Python (including packaging), and ideally also Rust and JavaScript
Experience in UI/UX and frontend solutions
Proficiency with Kubernetes, Docker, containerization, and REST APIs
Familiarity with MLFlow, Airflow, and Windmill
Experience with platforms such as Hopsworks and Palantir Foundry
Strong background in PyTorch, pandas, scikit-learn, and TensorFlow
Understanding of models such as GMM, HMM, LSTM, Transformers, CNN, and RNN
Excellent collaboration and communication skills, including presenting results to stakeholders
Experience in DevOps practices
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 18 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9468273