AI & Analytics Acceleration Specialist (757033)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Grow with us
About this opportunity:
Are you passionate about AI and Analytics technology adoption? If so, this opportunity is for you!
We are seeking an AI & Analytics Acceleration Specialist to join our team. As part of the PL AI & Analytics Acceleration unit in Product Area Enablement Platforms, you will play a crucial role in developing and enabling AI/ML capabilities throughout the organization, including disruptive technologies such as GenAI. You will create new AI/ML foundational Product and leverage existing ones to enhance Ericsson's AI capabilities, accelerating the use of AI/ML and Analytics across the organization to drive efficiency and informed decision-making. You will report to PL - AI & Analytics Acceleration Manager and contribute directly to key strategic initiatives that leverages AI & Analytics at Ericsson. The purpose of the PL AI & Analytics Acceleration is to support Ericsson's digital transformation through effective, efficient, future-proof, secure and compliant AI/ML & Analytics decoupled consuming enablers, for feature or business to call off. The PL will also lifecycle and manage Foundational AI/ML/Analytics products (reused across Feature Products) as well as manage GenAI portfolio of foundation products as the landscape is evolving at a rapid pace.
What you will do:
• Drive Generative AI Adoption: Lead the integration and utilization of Generative AI technologies across the company, identifying opportunities to enhance business value through GenAI capabilities.
• Collaborate with Stakeholders: Work closely with internal customers, domain experts, and external suppliers to understand business needs and translate them into effective GenAI solutions.
• Evaluate and Integrate Tools: Assess new Generative AI tools and applications, ensuring they align with business requirements, infrastructure, and future data needs.
• Drive Fit-for-purpose analysis on AI initiatives: Act as a liaison between Data Scientists, IT teams, and business to facilitate seamless implementation of AI/ GenAI initiatives.
• Develop Analytic Strategies: Craft and execute strategies involving Digital Twins and Generative AI to extract actionable insights from complex data sets.
• Lead Proof-of-Concept Projects: Initiate and manage pilot projects to demonstrate the value and feasibility of GenAI applications within various business domains.
• Support Domain Adoption: Provide guidance and expertise to different areas of the business, promoting the effective adoption and usage of Generative AI technologies.
• Drive Innovation: Stay updated on the latest advancements in Generative AI and Machine Learning, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation.
• Contribute to Policy Development: Assist in creating policies and guidelines for the ethical and effective use of Generative AI within the organization.
Join our Team
The skills you bring:
• Extensive Experience: Proven track record in IT and data analytics, with a focus on Machine Learning and Generative AI technologies. Extensive experience working with Business domains understanding their business needs.
• Technical Proficiency: Expertise in tools like Snowflake, Databricks, AI-ML platforms, and Knowledge Graphs.
• Generative AI Expertise: Hands-on experience leveraging Generative AI to solve business problems and extract meaningful insights.
• Strategic Evaluation Skills: Ability to assess and integrate new analytical tools that align with evolving business needs and technological landscapes.
• Leadership Abilities: Experience managing and leading diverse teams, driving change initiatives, and fostering a collaborative work environment.
• Critical Thinking: Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to think strategically and execute tactically.
• Technical Skills: Proficient in, SQL, and data visualization tools such as Tableau and Microsoft Power BI.
• Methodological Expertise: Knowledge of Design Thinking, lean and agile methodologies.
• Communication Skills: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
• Collaborative Mindset: Proven ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams, bridging the gap between technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Innovation Driver: Passionate about staying at the forefront of technology trends and applying innovative solutions to drive business success.
We look forward to your application with CV in English.
Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail.
Location: Sweden, Stockholm
We encourage you to consider applying to jobs where you might not meet all the criteria. We recognize that we all have transferrable skills, and we can support you with the skills that you need to develop.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Kistagången 6 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Jobbnummer
9022054