AI/ML Engineer
Assa Abloy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
ASSA ABLOY Group is a global leader in access solutions, powering secure identities for millions worldwide. Our brands deliver innovative products and services for physical and logical access control, secure authentication, and identity management. We foster a collaborative, inclusive, and dynamic work environment where creativity, learning, and career growth are encouraged.
We value leadership at every level, encouraging our team members to take initiative, inspire others, and contribute to a culture of continuous improvement and shared success.
We are looking for an AI/ML Engineer to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence across our products and internal engineering workflows. Join our skilled, international team of developers based in Stockholm (Sweden) or Krakow (Poland), dedicated to building next-generation products and access control systems.
In this role, you will design, build, and deploy AI-powered product features while also enabling developers to work more efficiently through AI-assisted coding, agent-based systems, and automated workflows.
You will work at the intersection of machine learning, software engineering, and product development, turning cutting-edge AI capabilities into practical, scalable solutions that deliver real business value.
What you will do as our AI/ML Engineer:
Take a proactive leadership role in coordinating AI/ML activities, mentoring junior team members, and sharing expertise to elevate team performance.
Introduce AI tools and workflows that improve developer productivity and code quality.
Design and implement AI/ML features embedded directly into our products
Select, fine-tune, and integrate models (LLMs, classical ML, or hybrid approaches) into production systems.
Ensure AI solutions are scalable, reliable, secure, and cost-efficient
Build and maintain AI agents to assist with tasks such as Code generation and refactoring, Test creation, Code reviews and static analysis
Help to iterate and improve on best practices for AI usage, governance, and responsible AI implementation.
The skills and experience you need
Minimum 5 years of experience in software engineering role.
Solid understanding of ML fundamentals (training, evaluation, deployment)
Experience working with large language models (LLMs) and AI APIs
Programming experience (Python, Java, Go, or similar).
Familiarity with cloud platforms and MLOps practices.
Understanding of data pipelines, feature stores, and monitoring
Familiarity with Agile development workflows (Scrum, Kanban, XP).
Ability to work effectively in international teams, complete tasks with minimal supervision, and demonstrate creativity and a passion for learning.
Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Strong command of written and spoken English.
Nice to have:
Experience building multi-agent or tool-using AI systems
Knowledge of security evaluation methodologies, cryptography, Secure Elements, secure access control, identification, authentication, and PKI.
What we offer:
Opportunities to develop leadership skills – including mentoring, project ownership, and participation in strategic initiatives.
Competitive salary and annual bonus.
Private medical care, life insurance, and MyBenefit cafeteria system.
In-house English classes, training budget, and broad learning and career development opportunities.
Additional perks: weekly fresh fruit delivery, meal allowance, and discounts on company products.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Elżbieta Łątka-Likh, Talent Acquisition Business Partner, at elzbieta.latka-likh@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces – physical and virtual – safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results – not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions – supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
)
107 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10016408