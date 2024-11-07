AI Engineer to Rillion
Rillion AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-11-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rillion AB i Stockholm
Rillion is seeking a skilled AI Engineer to join our innovative Data/AI team. In this role, you'll be pivotal in developing machine learning models that drive AI-powered AP (Accounts Payable) automation and enhance our products. Our team consists of data engineers, an AI/ML lead, a data lead, a UX designer, a product manager, and software engineers. Together, we collaborate across the entire product lifecycle-from brainstorming and design to implementation-unlocking AI's potential in AP automation. If you're an experienced AI/ML developer who thrives in a dynamic environment, we'd love to have you on board!
Responsibilities:
The AI Engineer plays a key role in developing and implementing AI technologies into our SaaS products, with a focus on technical execution rather than leadership. This role is critical in building, integrating, and optimizing AI/ML solutions to meet product goals.
Develop and implement scalable AI/ML models that support product objectives.
Collaborate closely with product, engineering, and data teams to integrate AI features into our products.
Stay up-to-date with emerging AI technologies and contribute to experimentation and innovation.
Build and maintain effective AI/ML pipelines and deployment infrastructure.
What You'll Bring:
2+ years hands-on experience with putting self-developed machine learning solutions into a production environment.
High proficiency in Python and AI/ML frameworks, i.e. Pytorch.
Familiarity with working with containers in a cloud environment like Azure, AWS, and/or GCP, with experience scaling AI solutions in production.
A curious mindset with strong collaboration skills who is comfortable in environments without clear-cut processes.
Master's degree in engineering or similar.
Bonus skills:
Cloud Ops and IaC tools such as Terraform.
MLOps best practices and tools like Databricks.
Knowledge of working with visually rich documents (VRDs) and generative AI.
Experience working with RAG, LLM evaluation, API-driven microservices, cache management and production-level software.
What we offer:
Opportunity to work in a dynamic growth company
Talented colleagues ready to support the success in your career path
Social events with your colleagues (breakfast, candy-time, afterwork etc.)
A collection of different benefits, including a generous pension and insurance package
Hybrid working model, 2 days per week in the office
Come and enjoy our beautiful office in central Stockholm (on the 14th floor, with amazing views)
The recruitment process:
We review applications and invite for interviews continuously. A background check will be conducted on final candidates, pre-employment.
About Rillion:
We are a global company founded in Sweden with 30 years' experience in the AP Automation industry. We help finance professionals transform how they manage invoices by digitalizing and automating the entire process.
By removing the manual steps of invoice handling, we enable finance teams to save time and effort, reducing the possibility of human error. Because we're AP professionals ourselves, we understand how to give our customers everything they need, and nothing they don't.
Together with our owners at Altor, we 're on a journey to expand in our home markets, while entering new territories. To complete our mission, we need more talented people!
Rillion is an equal opportunity employer. We believe that diversity is integral to our success, and do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, age, or any other basis protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rillion AB
(org.nr 556341-9182) Jobbnummer
8999825