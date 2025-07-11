AI Engineer for Automated Driving
2025-07-11
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands, we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross-functionally and cross-brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.
Role summary
Are you passionate about creating and implementing deep learning data pipelines, CI/CD, cloud technology, and neural networks for autonomous driving? Are you eager to use academic knowledge and coding skills to solve real-world problems? Do you possess a strong technical background and thrive in a dynamic work environment? The Automated Driving department at TRATON Group R&D (Scania brand) is seeking a talented and motivated AI Engineer to join the AI Foundation team.
The team's complex and fun mission is to seamlessly find a safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly trajectory for our autonomous vehicles. We consider various constraints, including the vehicle's physical limitations, traffic rules, and collision avoidance. Machine learning technologies can be of considerable assistance for this intricate challenge. Together with your team, you will research, develop, and create large-scale deep-learning data workflows and optimize models for performance and scalability.
Your responsibilities
You will work with industrial research and pre-development in a collaborative and agile multi-cultural team within TRATON Group R&D, and your focus will be to develop, test, and run data pipelines in production at a large scale. The team's responsibility spans from architectural designs, via software development to concept evaluation, as part of a more intelligent transportation system.
As part of this role, you will also:
* Train, test, and deploy machine learning models on the cloud
* Collaborate cross-functionally between teams to understand requirements and design optimal and robust data pipelines
* Stay up to date with the very growing field of AI
Your profile
To enjoy working with us we believe you are open and curious towards your teammates, communicative, can inspire others, supportive, and contribute to the development with your technical expertise.
Furthermore, we think you have the experience and knowledge in the following:
* MSc/PhD in Computer Science, Machine Learning, Robotics, or related technical field of study
* Implementing data pipelines to train deep learning models, integrating large-scale data workflows, and optimizing models for performance and scalability
* Python and deep learning (using PyTorch or TensorFlow), as well as basic knowledge of SQL
* Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) and unit/integration testing
* Cloud technology such as EC2, IaM, infrastructure-as-code tools (IaC) such as Terraform
* Distributed storage systems like AWS S3 and storage formats like Delta tables and Parquet.
Experience with the following is meritorious:
* Distributed training of deep learning models
* Foundation models, generative models, large language models (LLM), and visual language models (VLM).
* Observability tools for logging and monitoring, such as Grafana and AWS CloudWatch.
* Databricks and Apache Spark, including Spark SQL, DataFrame API, and Spark Streaming.
* Data modeling concepts (Bronze, Silver, Gold layered architecture), ETL processes, performing data cleansing, and ensuring data quality throughout the pipeline.
* Publications in top-tier conferences or journals related to machine learning
We offer
At TRATON Group R&D Automated Driving, we want you to succeed and develop because together with your team you contribute to a sustainable future, securing a leading position for TRATON and the Scania brand in the industry.
Working at TRATON, you are offered benefits such as hybrid working, mutual performance bonus, flexible working hours, parental leave covered up to 90%, and much more.
Contact information
For more information, you are welcome to contact Maria Linnarsson, Head of AI Technologies, at maria.linnarsson@scania.com
. Please expect some delays in response during the summer vacation period.
Application
If you feel you have the skills and desire to take on this interesting and challenging role, please apply by answering the screening questions and submitting your CV, transcript of records, and relevant certificates. A background check might be conducted for this position. The last day to submit your application is 2025-08-12.
