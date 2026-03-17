AI Engineer
Umain AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Umain AB i Stockholm
At Umain, we're not just creating software; we're crafting the future, one innovative project at a time. With our motto "Shape, Ship, Scale," we empower our team to not only envision the future but also play a pivotal role in building it. We're a dynamic team where you can shape the future, ship groundbreaking solutions, and scale your abilities in many different ways.
We're on the lookout for developers ready to join us in this journey, bringing passion, creativity, and dedication along with them. The role is ideal for engineers with demonstrable skills in AI as well as for software engineers who have recently transitioned to AI and ML expertise, and offers an opportunity to develop your craft whilst working closely with clients on delivering AI solutions to real-world challenges.
Job Summary:
We are seeking an AI Engineer with a strong intuition for AI and a genuine enthusiasm in building robust, scalable solutions to power innovative digital experiences. The ideal candidate combines technical expertise with a deep enthusiasm for advancing AI capabilities.
What We Offer:
A chance to work closely with global brands on a range of diverse and unique projects that explore and truly push the boundaries of what's possible.
A fun and fair work environment where you have the opportunity to expand your skills through unique challenges and fantastic colleagues.
A personal coach, and a setting where you can grow professionally and personally.
Being part of multidisciplinary teams, participating in agile teams, being an important player in a highly ambitious setting.
As an AI Engineer at Umain, your role will involve:
Assisting our clients in clarifying their questions and determining if using AI is a suitable solution for them
You understand the limitations of a model and how to address them within the product's UX
Implementing AI-as-a-Service (e.g., OpenAI, Claude LLMs) in projects; you assess when these services are a good option and understand any potential limitations
Being familiar with pre-trained models and available datasets and the ability to apply them if existing AI services fall short for the use case at hand
Validating, deploying, monitoring, and maintaining built models, ensuring they can be used at scale
Developing and maintaining end-to-end data pipelines and machine learning workflows, optimizing for performance and reliability
Working with diverse, cross-functional teams on projects that deliver groundbreaking AI solutions for global brands
It's a plus (not a requirement) if you have additional experience in:
PyTorch, Tensorflow
Transfer learning, few-shot learning, PEFT and LoRa
Multi-modal transformer models, RLHF
Who You Are
We value candidates who demonstrate:
Great delivery skills: Proven capability to deliver AI solutions
Strong AI intuition: A deep understanding of AI concepts
Curiosity: Enthusiasm for emerging technologies, creativity in problem-solving, and an eagerness to learn in a rapidly evolving AI landscape
You're a developer with a passion for innovation and a knack for problem-solving.
You're eager to learn, grow, and take on new challenges.
You value collaboration, diversity, and the opportunity to make a significant impact.
You believe in the power of technology to shape the future.
Why Umain?
Career Framework: We believe in fairness and clarity, which is why we've established a transparent career framework to ensure equal pay and equal opportunities for all. Your growth and success are as important to us as they are to you. Together with your coach, you will build your own development plan and grow in your career.
Work-Life Balance: At Umain, diversity is our strength. We understand that life doesn't pause when you walk into the office. That's why we've cultivated an environment that supports an excellent work-life balance. We welcome team members from all walks of life, recognizing the richness that different backgrounds, ages, and life stages bring to our team. We're committed to supporting each other, encouraging a healthy work-life balance that respects your needs, whether it's taking care of your family, your pets, or yourself.
Innovations and Learning: Technology is always evolving, bringing new challenges and opportunities for collaboration and learning. Our developers work closely with designers, analysts, testers and more to tackle these challenges head-on, sharing knowledge and growing together.
Skills Over Degrees: We're more interested in what you can do than in the diplomas you hold. Talent, drive, and creativity are what count at Umain. Here, you'll find opportunities to grow, learn, and excel in your career, regardless of your educational background. If you have the ambition and commitment to succeed, we have the environment and resources to support your journey.
Are you ready to SHAPE, SHIP, and SCALE with us?
If you're a developer who thrives on innovation, values a supportive and inclusive workplace, and is eager to make a tangible impact on the future, we'd love to hear from you. Let's build something awesome together.
Background check
Umain conducts a background check for final candidates in accordance with our internal policies. The check is carried out only with your consent and is ordered by our CISO through our approved screening partner. The scope of the check depends on the role level. This step is performed late in the recruitment process and is used solely to support a secure and fact-based hiring decision. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Umain AB
(org.nr 556885-8384) Jobbnummer
9803388