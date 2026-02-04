AI Engineer
2026-02-04
Our client, a world-leading innovator in advanced camera technology and security solutions, is seeking an AI Engineer. Join a team shaping the future of intelligent organizations by integrating state-of-the-art LLMs and agentic AI.
In this hands-on role, you will solve complex AI challenges using innovative technology. Your focus will be on exploring, designing, and implementing AI-driven features by integrating state-of-the-art LLMs and agentic architectures (MCP/Agents) into our client's internal tools and processes. You will join a dynamic AI team that collaborates cross-functionally across the organization.
You are offered
• Work with cutting-edge advancements in agentic AI and autonomous systems
• Contribute to projects with global impact at a market leader
• Enjoy a stimulating work environment known for strong company culture and a focus on collaboration
Work tasks
• Design, develop, and deploy robust AI applications and services, primarily in Python.
• Explore and implement sophisticated agentic flows and architectures.
• Build tools, scripts, and simpler interfaces to support AI development and operations.
• Collaborate with Data Engineers and software engineers to build robust data pipelines.
• Participate in code reviews and share knowledge to elevate team competence.
• Educational background: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering Physics, or a related field
• At least 1 year professional experience in software development with a focus on AI/ML
• Strong proficiency in Python
• Understanding of LLM & Agentic systems
• Documented experience developing and integrating REST APIs
It is meritorious if you have
• A portfolio demonstrating practical Python skills (e.g., own applications, tools, or interfaces)
• Experience with frameworks like LangChain, LlamaIndex, or Semantic Kernel
• Knowledge of Data Engineering (ETL processes and data pipelines)
• Experience working in a Linux environment
• Engagement in developer communities or contributions to open-source projects
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-04
