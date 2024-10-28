AI Domain Architect
2024-10-28
Welcome to a new and exciting role at Husqvarna Group, where your passion for AI can truly make a difference.
Here, we're driving AI innovation with visible, business-focused applications that are transforming how we work. We're shaping the future of innovation - and now we want you to be a part of it!
About the role:
As our new AI Domain Architect, you'll be at the heart of our AI transformation, responsible for developing and implementing strategies and guidelines for AI architecture. Your role will be central in building the bridge between innovative technology and everyday application, and you'll collaborate across departments, to ensure our teams are equipped and confident in leveraging AI solutions.
As part of a cross-functional team, you'll work closely with key stakeholders to deliver innovative, practical solutions. Our agile approach ensures that every project is hands-on, relevant and focused on real business needs. You'll be a part of building AI applications that are scalable, impactful, and tailored to Husqvarna's specific challenges.
What You'll Do:
Shape and implement the AI strategy and roadmap from an IT architecture perspective.
Lead the development of AI architecture standards and guiding principles.
Create and maintain reference architecture blueprints for AI solutions.
Collaborate with Enterprise Architecture, domain architects (cloud, integration, security), and stakeholders (legal, compliance, data protection) to ensure alignment with organizational standards.
Ensure AI solution designs conform to target architecture standards.
Partner with vendors, develop business cases, and plan conceptual architectures.
Advise business leaders on AI initiatives and maintain an AI capability map to align business use cases with AI solutions.
Oversee the compliant evaluation, testing, and onboarding of third-party AI solutions.
Who You Are:
As the natural team player you are, you thrive on building strong relationships. You have great service, leadership and communication skills, and shine when it comes to solving problems and making reliable decisions. Efficient in prioritization and time management, you work seamlessly with cross-functional teams and stakeholders. Self-driven and curious, you bring an innovative approach to new technologies, especially AI.
Your eagerness to learn keeps you current with industry trends. Balancing long-term goals with short-term needs, you drive success and innovation, and with a proactive mindset, you continuously push the boundaries of what's possible.
Your Qualifications:
Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field with 5+ years as a Solution, Domain, or Enterprise Architect.
Proven expertise in creating business-IT capability maps, particularly in AI (data architecture, modeling, governance).
Strong understanding of AI regulations, data analytics, machine learning, Big Data, and cloud technologies (AWS, Azure).
Experience in aligning IT infrastructure with business goals and integrating AI across technology domains.
Skilled in Agile environments, tracking AI performance KPIs, and driving governance and standardization initiatives.
Location:
Preferred locations for this position are in Sweden (Huskvarna, Stockholm or Jonsered).
But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Your application:
Ready to be part of something big? Apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-11-20. We apply ongoing selection.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner: Matilda Nordén - matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8981469