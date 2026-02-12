AI Developer Internship
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cyber Instincts AB i Göteborg
AI Developer Internship
Empower Your Future in AI Technology
Are you passionate about artificial intelligence and eager to develop cutting-edge skills that will shape the future of technology? Do you dream of building AI solutions that drive innovation and enhance user experiences? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
About the Internship
Our AI Developer Internship is designed for ambitious individuals who want to explore the exciting world of AI development and gain hands-on experience. This program offers the chance to work on challenging projects, develop advanced AI solutions, and collaborate with industry experts.
What You'll Learn
Gaining expertise in designing and using code/no-code platforms for scalable AI applications.
Creating and optimizing AI-powered SaaS platforms that redefine the way businesses operate.
Developing and integrating AI Agents for dynamic and adaptive systems.
Why Join Us?
Hands-on experience with state-of-the-art AI tools and technologies.
Guidance and mentorship from seasoned AI professionals.
Opportunity to work on real-world projects that make an impact.
A collaborative and innovative environment that nurtures creativity.
Who We're Looking For
We welcome interns who:
Have a strong interest in artificial intelligence and technology.
Possess a reasonable level of knowledge and skills in one or more programming languages: TypeScript, Python, JavaScript, etc and a willingness to explore no-code platforms. You don't need to have expert programming skills, but we expect you to be comfortable writing and understanding code.
Some knowledge and skills using one or more frameworks such as React, Tailwind CSS, Supabase, Node.js, etc and database management systems such as PostgreSQL.
Possess knowledge and skills using Git, GitHub, etc
Are eager to learn and solve complex problems.
Are ready to contribute ideas and collaborate with a dynamic team.
How to Apply
Send your resume and a cover letter explaining why you're excited about AI development and why you are an ideal candidate for the role.
It is recommended to include any personal tech projects you have previously worked on or hackathons you have participated in.
Applications are open until 23rd March 2026. Don't miss this chance to kickstart your journey in AI technology!
Join us, and let's shape the future of AI together!
Please note: This is an unpaid, full-time, 6-month onsite internship starting April 2026 at our offices in Lindholmen, Gothenburg. Så ansöker du
