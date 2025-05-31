AI Deployment Engineer to Tutus Data
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Tutus is a Swedish company, founded in 1992, and has since been developing high-quality network encryption solutions for the military, government agencies, and enterprises operating in environments that require a high level of secure communication. Due to increasing demand for their products and the company's growth, they are now looking for an AI Deployment Engineer who is passionate about generative AI, data and security. Exciting, right? Read on!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Tutus is the leading provider of government-approved and certified IT security products in Sweden, steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming a leading supplier of approved IT security solutions not only in Sweden but also within the EU. Tutus offers advanced encryption products for organizations that take security seriously, with a portfolio spanning five key product and service categories: network security, secure smartphones, file encryption, secure video conferencing, and secure cloud services. Here, you will join a dynamic workplace with an open atmosphere, where engagement and technical expertise are highly valued.
As an AI Deployment Engineer at Tutus Data, you will be responsible for deploying and optimizing machine learning models in production environments, developing AI-driven applications with a focus on performance and reliability, and ensuring robust and secure operation of AI solutions.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work in a field that is vital to Sweden's security.
• A company that manages the entire development process from start to finish, ensuring full control over both delivery and support.
• Excellent opportunities for professional growth, both in your role as AI Data & Software Engineer and within other technical areas.
• A company that prioritizes your development, including dedicated "innovation days" during the sprint cycle to focus on areas you want to grow in.
• A market-leading company with strong and stable customers.
• Competitive salary, bonuses, and excellent benefits.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Tutus Data is building up its AI department and is now looking for an AI Deployment Engineer who wants to be a key player in their initiative for AI applications in production environments. You will work closely with developers, data scientists, and their AI Data & Software Engineer to ensure AI solutions are delivered efficiently, securely, and with high performance.
• Build and maintain automated pipelines for deployment of machine learning models
• Deploy and monitor AI applications in containerized environments (Docker, Kubernetes)
• Optimize models and applications for performance, cost efficiency, and security
• Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to deployed AI solutions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a relevant technical education, preferably in machine learning from a university or college.
• You have a couple of years of experience deploying containerized AI software and models, preferably Docker or Kubernetes.
• Strong knowledge of model optimization techniques (quantization, pruning, etc.), Python, and relevant deployment technologies.
• Experience with monitoring and logging tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK Stack, etc.).
• Experience with CI/CD pipelines and automation tools for model deployment.
• You speak and write fluent English.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with NVIDIA's hardware and software stack (CUDA, cuDNN, TensorRT).
• Can interpret and understand Swedish.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
We are looking for someone with a strong interest in generative AI, a keen eye for detail, and a passion for problem-solving. This role requires initiative, exploring opportunities, and guiding and assisting Tutus' customers, providing you with great opportunities to contribute and make an impact.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Employment at Tutus Data is classified under security regulations, and a security screening with background checks will therefore be conducted upon hiring, in accordance with Chapter 3 of the Security Protection Act (2018:585).
The process:
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Personality and problem-solving test
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Tutus
• Security screening
• Reference checks + final decision
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Tutus is a privately owned Swedish company, founded in 1992. The company boasts a high level of expertise and a broad technical spectrum, taking pride in managing critical national infrastructure and delivering societal benefits. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112766". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9367699