AI Delivery Lead
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2024-12-09
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
At Husqvarna Group, we're not just building tools or machines - we're shaping a legacy of innovation. This is your invitation to join us as a Delivery Lead in AI, where your leadership will transform ideas into solutions that redefine how we work and connect with the world.
Our AI Journey in brief:
Our AI organization is growing rapidly, and we're building something truly exciting here.
This is an initiative that spans across all functions, requiring close collaboration with business, to deliver real value. This isn't just about jumping on the AI hype train - it's about solving real, tangible business problems, with AI.
We've got solid use cases and projects that have a direct, measurable impact. We're not just doing research; we're building and scaling end-to-end solutions, and we need a leader who can help drive these projects to success. We're doing it all: from ideation, to delivery, to full scaling and maintenance, with a full DevOps team supporting us along the way.
Your Role:
As a Delivery Lead, you'll be at the center of projects that shape the future of AI at Husqvarna. You'll have the freedom to explore innovative ideas while ensuring each project delivers real impact. Your expertise will guide diverse teams, bridge the gap between technical possibilities and business needs, and bring innovative solutions to life.
In addition to working with technical experts, you'll collaborate daily with business stakeholders, to understand their needs, align on goals and transform their vision into reality. By connecting business insights with technical execution, you'll ensure that AI-driven initiatives deliver tangible value and drive meaningful outcomes.
You won't just manage projects - you'll bring people together, solve challenges and create clarity where others may see complexity. You'll be the trusted voice that aligns vision with execution, and one of the driving forces behind our success stories.
You'll collaborate with forward-thinking colleagues in a culture that embraces bold ideas and innovation. Surrounded by talented experts in AI and data science, you'll have great opportunities for personal growth. This is a place where your voice matters, your expertise is valued, and your potential is recognized.
You will:
Oversee full project delivery for data science and AI, from exploration to closeout.
Manage communications, escalations, and stakeholder engagement.
Deliver projects within an agile framework, ensuring timely, high-quality outcomes.
Build and maintain internal networks and relationships.
Collaborate with stakeholders to manage scope, risk, and profitability.
Report progress to leadership within set time frames.
Drive adoption and value through innovative solutions.
Simplify complex concepts for non-technical stakeholders.
Stay current on trends in data science, engineering, and AI
Why You?
Because, you're a leader who knows how to turn ambition into action. You thrive on collaboration, but you're not afraid to take lead when it's needed. You've delivered end-to end complex AI and data projects before, but now - you're hungry for the next big thing.
Your expertise in agile frameworks, cloud environments, and AI technologies will provide a strong foundation for success. But it's your leadership skills, adaptability and innovative thinking that will truly set you apart.
We see you as someone who:
Understands the big picture, but never loses sight of the details.
Communicates boldly, translating the complex into the relatable.
Builds trust with every interaction, connecting IT and business.
Leads with care, balancing technical excellence with a great human touch.
Are ready to build something new with us; flexible, hands-on, and excited to shape something from the ground up. You're not afraid of the challenge, and you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can roll up your sleeves and make a real impact.
Ready to Make Your Mark?
At Husqvarna Group, we believe that innovation starts with people like you - driven, passionate, and ready to lead. If you're looking for more than just a job and want to be part of something truly exciting, this is your opportunity.
If so, apply as soon as possible. We will make ongoing selection, and this role may be filled before this ad ends at 2024-12-29.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner: Matilda Nordén - matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9052176