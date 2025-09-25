AI Business Analyst
2025-09-25
Ericsson AB
Grow with us
At Ericsson's Data and AI Unit, we are leading the transformation of how AI-especially Generative AI-is applied to redefine the future of work. Our mission is to harness advanced AI technologies to automate, optimize, and enhance business operations across the organization. By designing and implementing cutting-edge AI solutions, we translate data into measurable business value, scale digital capabilities, and transform the way Ericsson operates.
The Data and AI Unit is built around four strategic pillars:
• Applying AI and automation to deliver measurable business impact.
• Scaling digital solutions to enhance organizational performance.
• Closing process and organizational gaps to accelerate transformation.
• Operationalizing business flows end-to-end with both internal and external stakeholders.
Working across all major functions, the unit enables Ericsson to develop future-ready business flows and deploy next-generation digital and AI capabilities that align with evolving delivery models. We are now looking for a Senior AI Analyst to join our team, you will play a key role in Ericsson's Generative AI transformation by leading execution, shaping strategy, and enabling real business outcomes
What you will do:
* Drive AI Transformation Initiatives: Lead the structure and execution of key transformation tracks, ensuring smooth delivery across platforms and business domains.
* Collaborate Across Functions: Work closely with AI operations teams, business owners, technology leads, and other stakeholders to define, align, and operationalize actionable workstreams.
* Analyze Capabilities and Performance: Evaluate existing AI tools and performance data to uncover efficiency opportunities and scale automation.
* Foster Innovation: Contribute to exploration, ideation, and pilot phases of Generative AI and workflow automation initiatives.
* Translate Insights into Action: Gather and synthesize qualitative and quantitative insights (e.g., interviews, data analysis, surveys) to develop process maps, business requirements, and user journeys.
* Design and Model Business Impact: Support transformation planning using OKRs, value-based metrics, scenario testing, and product roadmap modeling.
* Track Value Realization: Build and maintain benefit-tracking dashboards and executive-level reports to monitor progress and enable strategic decisions.
* Support Platform Capabilities: Act as Tier 2 support and subject matter expert (SME) for assigned platforms, promoting adoption and business value.
* Ensure Stakeholder Alignment: Support the Global Product Owner in bridging strategy and execution, keeping initiatives customer-focused and impact-driven.
What You Bring
We're looking for someone who is hands-on, analytical, and deeply passionate about the intersection of AI and business transformation:
* 5+ years of experience in business analysis, consulting, transformation, or data/process-focused roles, ideally in software, SaaS, or cloud services environments.
* Strong analytical and structured problem-solving skills.
* Demonstrated ability to work independently, manage complex initiatives, and influence cross-functional teams.
* Familiarity with business transformation methodologies, including business case development, OKR tracking, value realization, and project management.
* Comfort working with data-capable of querying, analyzing, and translating insights into actionable recommendations.
* Strong communication and interpersonal skills-able to simplify complexity, influence stakeholders, and foster collaboration.
* Experience with Agile methodologies, workshop facilitation, and program coordination.
* Curiosity or hands-on experience in AI, Generative AI, workflow automation, or digital transformation technologies.
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Engineering, Computer/Data Science, or a related field.
