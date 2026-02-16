AI Adoption Lead
2026-02-16
Job ID: 3016
Welcome to Core Technology, where we pride ourselves on engineering solutions and platforms with a direct impact to Nordea's 2030 strategy goals to modernize our data technology state and accelerate AI across the organization.
We are looking for an adaptable and collaborative person to join our AI Adoption & Advocacy team at Nordea. You will guide AI literacy and workforce transformation initiatives to build Nordea's AI-ready organization through role-based training programs and capability development.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank, we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Meet the AI Adoption & Advocacy team. Our role is to accelerate Nordea's transformation toward an AI-driven future by ensuring our workforce has the skills and mindset needed to leverage AI technology effectively.
This position is a fulltime, permanent role, with hybrid working location based in Helsinki, Finland, Gdansk / Gdynia / Warsaw, Poland, or Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll be doing
Main responsibilities in this role include, but are not limited to:
Leading foundational AI literacy initiatives for all employees across the organization
Designing and implementing role-based AI training programs tailored to different functions and skill levels
Partnering with People & Talent and business areas to align workforce strategy with AI roadmap and integrate AI competencies
Identifying workforce impacts of AI use cases and championing responsible AI adoption practices
Measuring adoption success and impact of AI training initiatives
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you are passionate about helping people succeed in rapidly changing environments, have a growth mindset, and enjoy facilitating organizational change. You thrive in cross-functional settings, can communicate complex ideas clearly, and have the ability to motivate and support others toward AI adoption.
Your background and skills include:
BSc or MSc in Organizational Psychology, Human Resources, Business Administration, Computer Science, or another related field relevant for the role
7+ years of experience in workforce transformation, organizational change management, or learning & development, with demonstrated success in designing and implementing enterprise-wide capability building programs
Proven track record of leading cross-functional initiatives involving multiple stakeholders, including experience presenting to and aligning with senior leadership on strategic workforce initiatives
Strong understanding of current AI trends, with ability to translate complex AI concepts into accessible learning content for diverse audiences
Demonstrated experience in developing competency frameworks, learning pathways, and assessment methodologies for technical skill development at scale
It would be ideal if you also:
Have familiarity with Generative AI and Machine Learning technologies
Bring experience from agile environments or tech-driven transformations
Have professional experience from working in regulated industries, i.e. Banking, Government, etc.
Have knowledge and familiarity with EU AI Act and other relevant AI regulations
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 08/03/2026. Any applications or CVs sent by email, direct messages, or any other channel than our application forms, will not be accepted or considered.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics, and traits make us better at serving our customers and communities.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
