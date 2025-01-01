Agronmist
Frövi Greenery AB / Skogsjobb / Lindesberg Visa alla skogsjobb i Lindesberg
2025-01-01
, Nora
, Örebro
, Ljusnarsberg
, Skinnskatteberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Frövi Greenery AB i Lindesberg
Agronomist - Frövi Greenery
We are looking for an experienced and dedicated agronomist to join our cultivation department. In this role, you will have the opportunity to combine your expertise with innovation in greenhouse farming. Are you ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to a sustainable future? Then this is the job for you!
About Frövi Greenery - Pioneers in the Greenhouse Industry
FoodVentures has launched its first project in the Nordics, Frövi Greenery, as part of its global expansion. Founded in 2012, FoodVentures has become a global leader in high-tech greenhouses, delivering fresh vegetables from modern farms to cities around the world. We manage the entire value chain, from seed to supermarket, with advanced technology and agricultural methods.
What We Offer
We provide a supportive and collaborative work environment with opportunities for professional development and growth. Here, you'll be part of a company that values quality and sustainability, while working in a dynamic environment where your efforts make a difference.
About the Job
As an agronomist, you will plan and lead cultivation work in our greenhouse. Your primary responsibilities will include:
Monitoring and adjusting climate and irrigation systems to ensure optimal plant growth.
Conducting daily plant health checks and managing pest control in collaboration with the IPM Manager.
Coordinating and assigning tasks to your team, including two junior agronomists.
Documenting and reporting data on climate, irrigation, and cultivation processes, as well as proposing improvements.
Ensuring compliance with hygiene, safety, and food standards.
You will also serve as a backup for the Chief Agronomist when needed and work closely with other teams to ensure smooth and efficient operations.
About You
We are looking for someone who has:
A degree in agronomy or equivalent experience.
Previous experience in greenhouse cultivation, preferably high-wire tomato production.
Knowledge of climate systems such as Priva or Hoogendoorn is a strong advantage.
Excellent leadership skills and the ability to motivate and develop team members.
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Additionally, you are detail-oriented, flexible, and resilient under pressure, with a strong focus on teamwork and problem-solving.
Recruitment Within the EU
We welcome candidates from across the EU to apply for this position. However, to qualify as a candidate, you must have a valid work permit to work in Sweden.
How to Apply
If you're ready to take the next step in your career and become part of our successful team, send your CV and a cover letter to Linda@frovigreenery.se
. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. Last day to apply is on 28 of March 2025. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28
E-post: linda@frovigreenery.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Agronomist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Frövi Greenery AB
(org.nr 559385-2352)
Tjärdalsvägen 6 (visa karta
)
718 91 FRÖVI Kontakt
HR Chef
Linda Roos linda@frovigreenery.se 0105400112 Jobbnummer
9083260