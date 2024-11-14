Agile Delivery Lead
2024-11-14
Company Description
Are you ready to touch lives and living rooms all over the world? IKEA is looking for an Agile Delivery Lead who isn't afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging everything, and finding new ways to improve lives.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people".
Inter IKEA Group brings together: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
We are now looking for our next Agile Delivery Lead in Supply chain planning development (IKEA Supply) that will grow with us and help our digital development teams be the best they can be - together!
Job Description
In the role as Agile Delivery Lead, you will lead, coach, motivate and influence teams and individual team members in a complex and sometimes challenging environment where we strive to find simple and efficient solutions to complex challenges for IKEA. When navigating the complex challenges, you will have the chance to make complex things simpler and more understandable for the many. You will be responsible for the adoption of lean and agile principles, so teams are effective in achieving its purpose, creating, and delivering customer and business value to IKEA, by facilitating and coaching agile ways of working in an environment of transformation.
What about the team? You will work with 1-3 or our product and platform teams where you will be sharing your knowledge of agile (scrum) methodology, including key events and artefacts. You will be facilitating collaboration and alignment between teams to secure engagement around shared business objectives. With strong problem-solving skills and with your ability to navigate through blockers and obstacles you continuously improve and shape the agile approach to suit the team and context, step-by-step and day by day.
This role will also include, but not be limited to:
Provide coaching, guidance and training for teams and leaders to adopt, implement and improve agile ways of working.
Identify and diagnose issues in the team's way of working, to ensure continuous improvement.
Educate and help members of the team to understand how they can contribute to becoming a high performing team.
Provide transparency and visibility on the team's activity and progress to be able to quickly respond to change.
Be a contributing part of the team, making sure that every member can deliver efficiently and with high quality.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You will work in diverse teams with people from all around the world, where we see our differences as a strength and where we embrace everyone's unique contribution! We look forward to your contribution to live and strengthen the IKEA culture and values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Qualifications
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply Chain therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception. We are looking for somebody with a passion for how to work and create value in agile teams, with energy to simplify ways of working! We see that you are highly driven by people and business development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently, and you have an agile approach and adapt as we go.
You have a high interest and experience in agile practices, and you can use them wisely to develop group dynamics in the team. You can meet the team they are and support and challenge them by guiding, coaching, and empowering them to be the best they can be - together! To do this you use your experience and high engagement in team development in a digital context. This way you lead and support our business through people as well as collaborate and interact with different stakeholders both within and outside our department. You are strong in managing changes and have interpersonal skills with the ability to build trustful relationships with colleagues of different seniority levels across the organization and across countries.
We also see that you have:
Educational background in IT/Engineering/Business economics and 1-2 years of working in the field of agile- teams, practices and frameworks
Good knowledge of IT/Software development practices and execution
High interest and understanding in group dynamics, servant leadership, and empowered teams
Good knowledge of product-orientation approach
Strong in stakeholder management and communication techniques
Additional information
This position is based in Älmhult.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process or the position itself, and we are more than happy to answer those! If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to hiring manager Andreas Castor at andreas.castor1@inter.ikea.com
. Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Specialist Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
for more information about the recruitment process.
