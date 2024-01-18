Agile Coach
2024-01-18
Inter IKEA Group brings together: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
We are on the journey to transforming our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply chain; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
We are looking for you who has knowledge of how to develop, define and execute on business objectives together with relevant stakeholders at different level in the organization; you have a general knowledge in working with product management teams while possessing a good knowledge of agile/scrum methodology, including key events and artefacts.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Orchestrate implementation of pre-requisites and contribute to setting OKR's that contribute to strategic goals
Provide coaching, guidance and training to the Capability areas in order to adopt, implement and improve agile ways of working
Act as escalation point for Agile Delivery Leads working with the team
Support the continuous improvement of Ways of working in coordination with Inter Ikea
Ensure collaboration and alignment across teams in order to secure engagement around shared business value
Enable the adoption of agile principles and new ways of working so teams are effective in achieving its purpose and delivering customer value to IKEA
Educate and help stakeholders of the area / team to understand how they can contribute and lead the change
Advocate and demonstrate the benefits of the agile way of working in the organization by developing define meaningful metrics to track progress, and help teams to use those metrics to improve performance.
Remove any potential blockers to deliver agreed work for the period and escalate whenever needed.
Promote an Agile culture that values transparency, feedback, and continuous learning.
In this role you will report to our Development Manager in Digital Product Management and UX team
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We are looking for a pragmatic and adaptable person with strong willpower. You are curious and able to build relationships to establish strong trust between the Supply Data & Technology community and its stakeholders. It is also necessary that you carry natural credibility, and you have a proven track record of reaching stretch targets. You can connect the dots across the transformation initiatives and drive a team to reach the defined objectives.
You are an energetic and collaborative coworker, a strong businessperson with a passion for digital transformation.
We expect you to be able to guide co-workers and teams at different levels in the organization, to adopt agile ways of working to improve commonality, productivity, quality, and value generation. You are strong in managing changes and transformations and have interpersonal skills with the ability to build trustful relationships with colleagues of different seniority levels across the organization and across countries.
You can understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of data and technology as an integrated part of the business. You have proven experience and knowledge in:
Experience of working in agile teams
Expert level of understanding of lean and agile development practices
Extensive knowledge of servant leadership, empowering people and teams
Extensive knowledge of the psychology of teams and group dynamics
Good knowledge of product-orientation approach
Good knowledge of agile frameworks
Good knowledge of organizational setups / structures
Good knowledge of stakeholder management and communication techniques
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Development Manager in Digital Product & UX team in Supply Data & Technology Niclas Holmström at niclas.holmstrom@inter.ikea.com
. If you have any questions around the recruitment process, feel free to connect with People & Culture Specialist Ellinor Asschier at Ellinor.asschier@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 7th of February.
