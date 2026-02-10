After Sales Order & Tender manager
2026-02-10
The opportunity
After Sales Order & Tender manager your work focuses on face-to-face and/or remote deliveries to new or existing customers around the world. You assess customer needs and suggest appropriate products, services, and solutions. In this position you also provide customer service and support in the form of information on products, price and resolutions related to issues related to billing, shipping, delivery, complaints, etc.
You are the contact person towards our After Sales teams around the world and, on their request, calculate tenders, deliver orders and together with engineers from GI-Vales validate and present system solutions in line with the request and present the offer/tender to our customers. To do the above, contact with SCM and other stakeholders is needed.
"With a strong team spirit within the GI-valves family Sales and Order department create close collaboration with our customers and stakeholders. We focus on ensuring the customer's needs, building sustainable relationships and finding technical solutions that truly make a difference for the customers" - Martina Dufström, Global Manager for Sales & Order
How you'll make an impact
Prepare and deliver commercial and technical tenders to the right cost, delivery time, risks and scope.
Prepare and deliver orders to our customers at the right cost, in time and to high quality.
Lead a team of engineers and in collaboration with them ensure that the correct design is tendered.
Work closely and communicate with product management, supply chain and production functions.
Structure and drive communication for your tenders towards our After Sales market.
Continuously work on and further improving our calculations, processes, and quality assurance.
Your background
You feel comfortable working with commercial and technical tenders, and you enjoy shaping proposals where cost, timelines, risks and scope are well-balanced and clearly communicated.
You bring experience in managing customer orders and take pride in ensuring that deliveries are made on time, at the right cost and with high quality.
You enjoy collaborating closely with engineers and feel confident supporting a team in finding the right technical solution for each tender.
You work naturally across different functions and appreciate close dialogue with product management, purchasing and production to build strong, well-grounded tender inputs.
You communicate clearly and help keep the tender process structured and aligned, including coordination with the Service team.
You're comfortable meeting customers, presenting tender material and following up with them in a professional and supportive way - building trust throughout the process.
You bring a mindset focused on continuous improvement and enjoy finding smarter ways to work, whether through improved calculations, processes or quality assurance.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Martina Dufström, martina.dufstrom@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Martina Dufström, martina.dufstrom@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. For Sweden, Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
