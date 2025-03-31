Advancement Officer, Major Gifts - Chalmers
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
About the position
Chalmers is looking for an Advancement Officer, Major Gifts, who wants to be involved in building a world-leading fundraising operation in academia. In this role, you will work with Chalmers' most valuable donors, create and deepen long-term relationships and develop strategic collaborations with foundations and companies - both in Sweden and internationally.
You will work closely with Chalmers Academic Faculty to anchor fundraising in research and education activities. The role also involves identifying and engaging new partners, as well as developing initiatives to increase donations and philanthropic support.
You will be part of an expanding fundraising team with ambitious goals for the coming years. The team covers the entire fundraising process, from prospect research and relationship building to larger donations and broader alumni and friend campaigns. We work closely with Chalmers departments, research focus areas, alumni relations, communication, business collaboration and the student union.
We offer a stimulating and dynamic work environment at one of Sweden's leading technical universities. As a foundation-owned university, Chalmers has unique opportunities to run fundraising with high flexibility, which gives us a strategic position to become a leader in academic fundraising in Northern Europe.
Main responsibilities
• Build and develop long-term relationships with major donors, alumni, foundations, and companies.
• Identify and prospect new potential donors and strategic partners.
• Develop tailored offers and campaigns that connect donors' interests with Chalmers' strategic priorities.
• Collaborate with researchers, management and departments to integrate fundraising into Chalmers' research and education initiatives.
• Plan and execute meetings, events, and campaigns to strengthen relationships with donors and partners.
• Contribute to the development of Chalmers' long-term fundraising strategy.
• Collaborate closely with the communications team to ensure professional and engaging external communication.
Qualifications and experience
We are looking for someone who has:
At least five years of experience in major gift collections at a university, a non-profit organization or equivalent experience of working with strategic key customers in the business world.
A proven track record of driving significant donations or high-value strategic partnerships.
A strategic and analytical ability to understand the donors' needs and connect them to Chalmers' vision.
Ability to proactively set high and clear goals, and work systematically to achieve them.
Strong relationship-building skills and experience of working with complex processes at a high level.
Excellent communication skills and experience in formulating clear, inspiring and persuasive messages.
A university degree in a relevant field, such as engineering, economics, communication or social sciences.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both in speech and writing. Other languages are meritorious.
Opportunity to work from Gothenburg and be flexible for travel within Sweden and internationally.
Type of employment
Full-time permanent employment
Location: Gothenburg
Application
If you are passionate about fundraising and want to be part of building a leading international business in academic fundraising, send in your application!
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
This position will be hosted at Chalmers Holding AB, a company within Chalmers Group.
Application procedure
The application should be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form. We do not accept applications sent by email.
Application deadline: 2025-04-23
Interviews will take place week 19 and 20 in Gothenburg. Background checks will be conducted on final candidates.
For questions, please contact:
Teppo Heiskanen, Fundraising Director, will be available for phone calls, at +46708680820, on Friday, 11 April, from 09:00 to 12:00, and Tuesday, 22 April, from 10:00 to 13:00.
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3200 employees and 11,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9255582