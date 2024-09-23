Admissions Officer
Uppsala International School (UIS) serves the needs of international families in the Uppsala Region and provides an exceptional international education in English and Swedish for students aged 6-19. We are currently enrolling students for the upcoming academic year 2024/2025 and warmly welcome your application.
UIS follows the broad and balanced Cambridge International curriculum, delivering an International Education in English to students aged 6 to 19. Our education programme leads to IGCSE (at age 16) and A Level (at age 19) examinations.
Uppsala International School will offer The International Baccalaureate (IB) for students aged 16-19. The IB programme has gained recognition and respect from the world's leading universities. The programme is designed for highly motivated students looking for a rigourous educational experience.
• UIS is a fully accredited Cambridge International School.
• Uppsala International School is a non-fee-paying school.
Our campus at Palmbladsgatan 12, 754 50 Uppsala has a capacity to welcome up to 800 students. The campus provides ample space, high-quality facilities, and abundant resources necessary for students to develop and thrive on their educational journey.
UIS prides itself on being an inclusive school that embraces diversity in terms of backgrounds, nationalities, and abilities. The multicultural mix of students creates a vibrant learning environment, and we set high standards for all our students, both inside and outside the classroom.https://uppsalainternationalschool.
com/ is currently seeking an Admissions Officer to be a crucial member of the Admissions and Marketing department with responsibility for the recruitment and admissions of students to the school.
Responsibilities you will hold as Admissions Officer:
- Act as first point of contact for prospective families providing a professional, efficient, and welcoming customer service.
- Responsible for fielding, filtering, and effectively responding to enquiries, received via telephone, email (admissions mailbox), and in person.
- Undertake regular and timely follow-up to all enquiries, visits, and applications to meet minimum response times.
- Proactively, personalise responses to enquiries, sending information to prospective families, keeping them updated with regards to the status of their application.
- Ensure enquires are processed efficiently into the CRM and all files are up to date.
- Ensure all required documents are received from applicants.
- Support Marketing activities. Support any administrative duties as required.
Experience & Qualifications required:
BA Marketing or similar qualification is preferred. A strong level of experience within a similar admissions, sales or marketing role and environment. Great customer service experience Experience working within schools of education is preferred.
If this sounds like an opportunity you'd like to explore further, please apply now with an up-to-date CV.
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment.
