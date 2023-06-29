Adminstration/Assistant
SWEDEN RELOCATORS AB is a fast-growing relocation company. Our worldwide customers receive our services via our online portal which is available on our website. We provide services to international employees who want to relocate to or from Sweden. If you think you are good at filling the visa application forms, and other administrative work regarding migration and relocation processing you can apply for this work.
You must have previous experience in administration work, where you have managed multiple Tasks at the same time.
Responsibilities:
You will directly communicate with the clients via our online portal, giving them customer support services on their ongoing applications and communicating with our Relocators partners and Logistics partners to manage their complete relocation process. It would be client base tasks where you are responsible for completing the relocation process of that individual or company client.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-15
E-post: info@swedenrelocators.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sweden Relocators AB
Sallerupsvägen 28D (visa karta
212 18 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
