Administrator for Client in Boden

Are you organized, service-minded, and enjoy being the go-to person in a fast-paced environment? As an administrator, you will be the central hub of a dynamic and essential training operation.
In this role, you'll be responsible for coordinating and managing the administrative tasks related to the company's training operations. You will plan and schedule training sessions, maintain ongoing contact with contractors and trainers, and ensure that all stakeholders receive the information and documentation they need. You'll also manage the booking system, track attendance in relation to registrations, and keep training records accurate and up to date.
Part of your role will include handling ID06 card activations via Infobric. This requires a good understanding of digital systems, strong attention to detail, and the ability to stay organized even when things get busy. While you'll work independently, you'll also be a key member of the team-ensuring that the entire training flow runs smoothly, efficiently, and professionally.
We're looking for someone with prior experience in an administrative role, preferably in a coordinating capacity. You must be fluent in English, both written and spoken. You should also be confident working with digital tools and systems, able to stay organized, and capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously. A high school diploma or equivalent is required for this position.
As a person, you are self-motivated, structured, and enjoy taking responsibility. You have a strong sense of service and excellent communication skills. You're a team player who finds it easy to collaborate with a wide variety of people, and you're flexible and comfortable adapting to changing situations.
This is a consulting assignment starting in September. The role is a project-based position, with the end date still to be determined. You will be employed as a consultant and work on-site with our client.
