Administrative Assistant I EY-Parthenon | Stockholm
Ernst & Young AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Uppsala
, Nyköping
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you a proactive, service minded and detail-oriented professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment? EY-Parthenon is looking for an experienced Administrative Assistant to support our Stockholm-based consultants and partners. In this role, you'll be a key enabler of our daily operations-ensuring everything runs smoothly behind the scenes so our teams can focus on delivering impact.
Your key responsibilities
As an Administrative Assistant, you will play a key role in supporting our consultants and partners in their daily work. Your responsibilities will include:
Coordinate and schedule internal and external meetings, including room bookings and technical setup
Manage complex travel arrangements and process expense reports in our internal systems
Support the leadership team with presentation materials, marketing activities, and project coordination
Maintain accurate documentation and ensure proper handling of internal data
Organize internal events such as team offsites, workshops, and social gatherings
Act as a point of contact for administrative updates and internal communication
Skills and attributes for success
We are looking for a team player who is eager to contribute to a modern and inclusive workplace. You are motivated by supporting others and enjoy being part of a collaborative and international team.
2+ years of experience in a similar administrative or coordination role
The ability to think critically, prioritize effectively, and adapt to a dynamic environment
Strong communication in both Swedish and English, written and spoken
Comfortable managing multiple priorities in a dynamic, high-paced setting
Strong skills in Microsoft Office and a good technical understanding
Ideally, you'll also have:
Experience in organizing larger events
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please apply no later than Aug 8, 2025. Selection and interviews will begin in August. For questions about the position, please contact Annika Brattberger at Annika.brattberger@parthenon.ey.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Amanda Hederstedt at Amanda.hederstedt@se.ey.com
. Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young AB
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9422485