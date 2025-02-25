Administrative Assistant - Södertälje
Norla AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-02-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Norla AB i Södertälje
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Västerås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
The ideal candidate has a strong background in office administration, invoice handling, and event coordination, with a structured and service-minded approach. Experience in the construction industry is highly meriting.
Key Responsibilities
Invoice Handling: Process, verify, and manage supplier and customer invoices, ensuring accuracy and timely payments. Coordinate with the finance department for reconciliations and follow-ups.
Office Administration: Oversee general office management, including handling office supplies, maintaining records, and ensuring an organized and efficient workspace.
Meeting and Event Coordination: Organize internal and external meetings, conferences, and company events. Arrange fika and catering for office gatherings.
Procurement and Office Supplies: Monitor and manage office supply inventory, ensuring that necessary materials and equipment are available at all times.
Microsoft Office Management: Utilize Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint) for administrative tasks, reporting, and document preparation.
Communication and Coordination: Act as a point of contact between internal teams, external vendors, and service providers to ensure smooth office operations.
Qualifications & Skills
Minimum three years of experience in office administration, invoicing, or a similar role.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint).
Strong organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
Excellent communication skills in English (Swedish is meriting).
Experience in the construction industry is highly meriting.
Ability to work independently and proactively, with attention to detail and a problem-solving mindset. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27
E-post: cv@norla.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Norla AB
(org.nr 556869-7550) Jobbnummer
9187466