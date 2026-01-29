Adas Embedded Developer
2026-01-29
The future of mobility is evolving, and so are we at Nexer Engineering in Gothenburg.
Are you motivated by tackling complex technical challenges and eager to contribute to the future of intelligent and safe vehicles? We are strengthening our embedded community, and we're looking for someone who wants to be part of it. Together, we stay at the forefront, create innovative solutions for our clients, grow our skills, and have a lot of fun along the way!
About Nexer Engineering in Gothenburg
Within Nexer Engineering, we collaborate with industry-leading companies and specialize in product development and advanced engineering. Many of our assignments are within the automotive industry, where ADAS and future mobility play a central role. We cover competence areas ranging from embedded systems to low-level, hardware-near software development and sensor-based technologies.
About the role
We hire for the long term, and we're looking for someone who wants to grow with us. And while we're particularly interested in someone with a strong interest in ADAS, you will also, over time, have the flexibility to take on other embedded assignments - such as connectivity, platform and middleware development, or classic embedded programming in other industries.
In embedded development and ADAS-related assignments, you will contribute to the development of next-generation vehicle technologies. Depending on your background and ambitions, your work may involve areas such as:
software development for ADAS and sensor-based systems
embedded C/C++ development
working with radar, lidar, cameras, or other perception technologies
real-time environments and safety-critical systems
algorithmic functions, platform development, or low-level hardware-near software
We believe you have:
Experience in ADAS and AUTOSAR
Experience in embedded systems
Strong programming skills in Embedded C (C++ is meritorious)
Experience from automotive or similar technical domains
At least a B.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or a related field
Application
Do you recognize yourself in the description above and feel that Nexer sounds like the right place for you? Then we're really looking forward to reading your application!
Please note that we do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
