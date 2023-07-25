Accounting Manager
About the job:
This is a full-time consulting assignment that lasts for 6 months. You will be employed by Bravura and work as a consultant at the company. There are good opportunities for extending the assignment.
About the company:
The company is a leading player in global corporate communication, offering cloud-based communication services that allow customers to integrate messaging (SMS), voice applications, and mobile data services into their operations. Their communication services are used for critical information management by entities such as banks, airlines, healthcare organizations, and technology companies. Founded in 2008, the company's headquarters is in Stockholm. It has been listed as a top 10 growth company by Financial Times and ranked #1 by Bloomberg.
Tasks and responsibilities:
As an Accounting Manager for the Swedish market, you will be responsible for ensuring accurate and correct accounting. The company operates globally with multiple offices worldwide, and you will have close communication with them. Your primary responsibility will be to support the accounting team in Sweden with accounting and reporting matters. You will also handle daily accounting inquiries from various parts of the company and take charge of monthly and yearly reporting. Additionally, you may be responsible for different types of payment approvals. You will work with various accounting systems and Excel on a daily basis, involving some manual data input.
You will have a broad and coordinating role in finance and accounting, ensuring accurate Swedish accounting at the end of each month. The global headquarters are in Stockholm, and you will report to the Chief Accountant Nordics, who is based in Denmark.
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Completed university degree or equivalent work experience
• 5 - 10 years of work experience in a role with finance and/or accounting responsibility or from various roles involving all aspects of accounting
• Experience in an international environment with multiple international transactions
• Proficient in both Swedish and English
As an Accounting Manager, you are structured and meticulous, able to drive your work independently. Since you will interact with various interfaces daily, strong communication skills and the ability to build good relationships are essential. Moreover, you are a curious individual who always seeks the information needed to perform your work at its best. You are accustomed to a fast-paced environment, remaining composed under pressure, and can easily structure and navigate in the absence of established processes. Finally, you possess a profound understanding of accounting work and can work with financial flows from a holistic perspective as well as on a detailed level.
Other information:
Start: August
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
