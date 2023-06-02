Accounting Controller at Saab's Shared Services
Your Role
We are looking for a skilled Financial Controller who wants to be part of moving Saab 's financial accounting, controlling and reporting a step forward and strengthen our Team with accounting knowledge and experience. You will work closely with the rest of the accounting team as well as with other finance colleagues within the Group.
You will have the opportunity to improve accounting and reporting within large parts of the Saab Group, to work in (or lead) improvement projects and assignments, and to uphold and improve the quality in our financial statements. The role is very diverse with great opportunities for development.
Accounting Services is Saab's Shared Services Center for providing accounting, closing and transactional processes to Saab's business. You will be a member of a highly dedicated team of accounting controllers.
Our responsibilities include:
*
Support regarding accounting and accounting related system issues
*
Monthly closings in the financial system U4 Agresso as well as in the group consolidation system Oracle HFM
*
Ensuring that the accounting follows Saab's accounting policies and current accounting regulations
*
Working tightly with business controllers in the business areas
*
Balance account reconciliations and reviews
*
Participating in, or leading, improvement projects and assignments
Your Profile
We are looking for a person with deep understanding of accounting, good analytic and communicative capacity, and who is motivated by improving processes and has a problem-solving mindset. It is important to respect and follow hard deadlines, to be able to work independently and structure your own work, but also to be able to work tightly with others in teamwork and to be flexible since tasks and assignments can vary a lot and sometimes on short notice.
You will have an active role to drive change, find improvement areas and best practice within the Saab Group.
You have:
*
Relevant academic degree
*
Extensive experience of accounting or auditing, it's at plus if you have experience from project accounting or controlling
*
Passion for improvements and strong drive
*
Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the organization, in Swedish and in English
*
A problem-solving mindset and ability to work both independently and in cooperation with others
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
Due to holiday periods, you can expect on your application in connection with the closing date. You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
