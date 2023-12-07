Accounting Business Expert
Company Description
Welcome to H&M! A workplace where you can be yourself & so much more!
We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good. We take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone and our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming.
Why work at H&M?
H&M is a workplace where you'll join a global fashion family that combines teamwork with individual expression and gives you the challenges and opportunities that can help you learn, grow and succeed.
We believe that it's when you mix and match different talents, experiences, and styles that the real magic happens. That's why our teams are built with different personalities, talents and people from all kinds of backgrounds. If you are willing to learn, grow and help our customers and your colleagues, H&M will always be a place for you to both express your individuality and feel like you belong.
We also believe that you can't change the world without great people on your side. So, we offer all our employees generous benefits, lots of learning opportunities and the possibility to start building a more long-term career. Bring your whole personality to work and grow more than you ever thought was possible. Be yourself & more at H&M.
Job Description
Do you have a passion for fashion, tech and accounting? Join us on our exciting journey!
We are now looking for an Accounting Business Expert with SAP experience. As Business Expert within Finance, you will work agile in a cross-competence team with a common goal to assure that the product development is in line with business needs and will help solve business problems for customers and business end users.
You will contribute by sharing your accounting and business expertise within your product team and support your Product manager with rollout of global solutions and identifying new accounting solution features based on business opportunities and by assessing feasibility and requirements. You will act as a partner to cross-functional stakeholders with the aim of supporting implementation of IT solutions, processes and ways of working that are compliant with local accounting regulations and principles.
Key Responsibilities:
Further develop a deep understanding of existing business within the area using data and user insights to build material that will make business decisions/initiatives critical to scale
Secure clear communication and alignment with the affected stakeholders
Support in the definition of solution acceptance criteria and solution testing
Support in training material preparation and training execution
Continue quality improvement culture established in the team
Qualifications
We believe you have a strong background in traditional finance and accounting with a keen interest and experience in solution based projects with accounting systems such as SAP. You can explain deep subject matter situations relating to finance, accounting and SAP to the product manager and product team members and you are able to solve complex functional problems within a financial and accounting environment.
You have the ability to gather, analyze and understand customer and business needs, to create business cases and tie them to product value propositions based on identified market opportunities. You have the confidence to make quick decisions and support the product managers in prioritizing.
Furthermore, we believe that you have the following:
Degree within Business Administration, Economics, IT Economics or equivalent
At least 7 years of work experience, ideally within Accounting
A genuine interest in accounting process flows from a system perspective, with experience from working in SAP
Good MS office skills, as design improvements need to be documented and presented
You are strategic, analytical and fast in understanding and execution
You act as a leader and ideally have some leadership experience
Fluent in English, oral and written
Additional information
This is a full time role based in Stockholm
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter) latest 22nd December.
We look forward to receiving your application!
