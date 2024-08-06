Accounting Associate - Maternity Cover
2024-08-06
Maternity cover until 31 July 2025.
We are hiring an Accounting Associate- Maternity Cover to contribute to the company's finance function. As a part of our international and professional team, you will contact clients with past due balances in the portfolio to obtain payment, payment commitment, and follow up on payment promises. You will also work closely with our Sales and Customer Success teams to deliver operational and analytical support.
Our working language is English, knowledge of other languages is a benefit.
Main responsibilities:
Accounts payable and receivable processing.
Processing of employee expense reports.
Resolving accounts payable and receivable issues or queries.
Maintaining and preparing journal entries for fixed assets, prepayments, and accruals.
Reconciliation of balance sheet accounts.
End-of-month and end-of-year closing procedures and reconciliations.
Annual accounts audits and general ledger preparation and assistance.
Assist in maintaining robust financial controls by ensuring compliance with organizational guidelines and procedures, and government regulations.
Assisting the debt collection function when necessary.
Diverse Ad hoc tasks.
Qualifications and Skills:
Accounting, business administration of finance bachelor's degree.
Knowledge of accounting, economics, and financial principles.
Strong quantitative skills.
Thoroughness, attention to detail, and organizational skills.
Process-driven.
Critical thinking.
Confidentiality and discretion.
Knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite and NetSuite is a plus.
Our Company
Keystone is trusted by more than 120 million unique prospective students every year to help students and learners make one of the most important decisions of their lifetimes, namely, which higher education degree program or course to attend.
In turn, Keystone helps over 5 500 education institutions reach, recruit, and enroll students in more than 190 countries, across 500+ student websites, including Masterstudies.com, Bachelorstudies.com, Educations.com, Studentum.se, and FindAMasters. Keystone also operates a range of other global student recruitment services, including Blueberry.nu, Keystone Sports and Keystone Appy.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Keystone is backed by Viking Venture and Verdane, two leading Nordic venture firms. With offices across the Nordics, Germany, and the UK, Keystone has an international staff of more than 800+ employees. We are a vibrant and talented group of global citizens with a true passion for education and technology, and our vision is to help everyone in the world find the right education.
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees.
