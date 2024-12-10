Accounting Assistant
Minnovation International AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Minnovation International AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Accounting Assistant
40 Hours per week
Responsibilities
Providing support for the Accounting Department.
Performing basic office tasks, such as filing, data entry, answering phones, processing the mail, etc.
Handling communications with clients and vendors via phone, email, and in-person.
Processing transactions, and updating ledgers, budgets etc.
Preparing Financial reports.
Assisting with audits, fact checks, and resolving discrepancies.
Requirements
Associate degree in related field, or high school graduation with at least 2 years of work experience.
Proficiency with computers and bookkeeping software, strong typing skills.
Exceptional time management and verbal and written communication skills.
Familiarity with basic accounting principles.
Professional manner and strong ethical code.
Ability to multitask and remain motivated and positive.
Commitment to working efficiently and accurately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-25
E-post: resume@minnov.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Minnovation International AB
(org.nr 559097-9984) Jobbnummer
9054277