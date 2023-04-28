Accountant
2023-04-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Are you looking for your next job opportunity? Do you want to be part of FlexLink's growth journey? We at FlexLink are currently looking for an Accountant to join us at our HQ in Gothenburg!
As an Accountant for Accounts Payable, you will perform all tasks related to A/P, GRIR, account postings and accounts reconciliations. You will also work on process improvements and system efficiencies.
Your main tasks will include:
Administrate Accounts Payables and GRIR
Register vendor invoices
Prepare payment files
Re-valuation of currencies
Clearing of balance accounts and accounts reconciliations
Together with the Accounting team finalize the monthly and yearly book close
Developing and improving standardized financial processes within accounts payable
KPI- and performance tracking and other ad-hoc financial analysis
Ensure compliance with tax and accounting rules, group guidelines and IFRS standards
You will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden, and you will have support in your daily tasks from your peers and the Accounting team leader but report to the Accounting & Consolidation Manager for the FlexLink Group.
This is you
We believe that you have a background in Accounting and a sense of detail. You are a structured person with an interest in finding improvements and efficiencies in your daily tasks, systems and overall processes. We also believe you are a self-starter who likes to take your own initiative and also likes to work in a team.
Personal Characteristics
Structured and result-oriented mindset who works with high quality
A team player with strong coordination skills
Strives continuously for improvements, standardizations and efficiencies
Interest and experience in process improvements and setting common guidelines across the Group
Strong communication skills ensuring clear and appropriate communication at multiple organizational levels
Qualifications
University Diploma in Business, Economics, Accounting, or equivalent
• 3 years of work experience in accounting and accounts payable
Solid knowledge of Swedish accounting rules and IFRS
SAP experience is meritorious
Fluent in Swedish and English
About FlexLink
FlexLink is an industry leader in automated production flow solutions. Working closely with global customers, we provide innovative, optimizing solutions to produce goods smarter, safer and at lower operating costs. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, FlexLink has operating units in 26 countries and is represented in more than 60. FlexLink has about 1,200 employees and a turnover of 3 Billion SEK.
FlexLink is part of Coesia, a group of 21 companies specializing in highly innovative industrial and packaging solutions based in Bologna, Italy. The Group, whose sole Shareholder and President is Isabella Seràgnoli, is present in 35 countries with 84 production plants in 136 operating units and has over 8,000 employees.
Among other benefits, we offer:
Collective agreement (incl. pension contribution)
Medical insurance
Wellness allowance
Parental pay
Profit sharing
ATK (Arbetstidsförkortning)
Parking onsite and great connection by train/tram/bus, etc.
Join the team!
We are looking forward to receiving your application through our job portal.
Interviews will be held continuously. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. This is a permanent position, full-time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Eliza Erlandsson at eliza.erlandsson@gmail.com
.
Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flexlink AB
(org.nr 556240-8293)
Byfogdegatan 11 (visa karta
)
415 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7709332