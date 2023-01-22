Account Manager to Uber Eats
Whether it 's a sandwich, a burrito, or groceries, the Uber Eats team builds technology to connect people with what they want, when and where they want it. Our AM teams are on the frontline focusing on improving the experience for restaurants, delivery partners, and consumers using our platform.
About the Role
Despite being a worldwide company, UberEats ' path to success originates from a strong local presence, deeply involving our restaurants and delivery partners in this journey. The Territory Account Managers are embodying this strategy, by driving the development of specific cities and areas, with a focus on restaurant partners. This role is a rare opportunity to support the growth of Uber Eats with a strong sense of ownership. The role calls for a rare combination of operational mindset, savvy number-crunching, and outstanding relationship management. You should thrive in an "all hands on deck" environment, love solving problems, thrive in a startup culture, and above all be passionate about our restaurant partners.
What You 'll Do
• Drive our business performance in your territory by focusing on improving the experience for restaurants using our platform
• Foster deep relationships with our restaurant partners, identifying and acting on opportunities to take their delivery business to the next level
• Optimize our restaurant partners operational performance on Uber Eats
• Pitch Uber Eats marketing and drive feature adoption
• Drive on-the-ground knowledge and context about the city you operate into the wider Uber Eats team
• Tackle or escalate complex operational issues for timely resolution for our top restaurant partners
• Act as an ambassador of Uber Eats mission, brand, and product
The position as an Territory Account Manager is a full-time consulting assignment with employment via Adecco, starting immediately and lasting 1 year with good chances of extension.
What You 'll Need
• Bachelor 's Degree or equivalent experience
• 1 - 2 years of professional experience in Account Management, Business Development, or similar
• Fluency in Swedish and English
• Passionate about working with top restaurants and building a business together
• Highly autonomous - able to work with minimal oversight
• Outstanding listening, communication, and organizational skills
• Data-driven decision-making mentality and sound commercial judgment. Basic experience working with Google Sheets/Excel
• High adaptability to change and ability to execute quickly
