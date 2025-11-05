Account Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Solna Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Solna
2025-11-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
Are you ready to power up your career in a dynamic and future-focused environment? We are looking for an Account Manager to join our Sales & Marketing team in Front End Sales, focusing on utility and industry customers across the Swedish market.
In this role, you'll play a key part in driving customer engagement and business growth. You'll be part of a collaborative and knowledgeable team where sharing insights and supporting each other is part of our DNA. If you're structured, business-minded, and thrive in a role where you can work independently while also collaborating closely with others-this could be the perfect fit for you.
This position is based in Solna, Stockholm.
Join us and become part of our winning team, where the culture is open and transparent, and we all contribute and act as one team.
How you'll make an impact
Take full responsibility for a portfolio of customers in Sweden, including marketing, budgeting, and sales activities.
Build and maintain strong, long-term relationships with utility and industry clients.
Lead account teams through clarification meetings, negotiations, and solution proposals.
Align customer needs with internal stakeholders to deliver tailored solutions.
Promote and sell a broad portfolio of products, systems, software, and services.
Stay informed about the energy sector and contribute to the ongoing energy transformation.
Demonstrate strong technical understanding and involve subject matter experts when needed.
Represent the company with professionalism and a customer-first mindset.
Your background
You have multiple years of experience within sales.
It is an advantage if you hold a Degree in Electrical Engineering.
Ability to balance and coordinate multiple tasks at the same time.
Proficiency in both speech and writing in English and Swedish is required.
You see yourself as a team player, with team management and leadership skills.
You act in a way that builds trust with your customers and have good understanding of their business
thanks to your experience and social skills.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, therefore the advertisement may be closed with short notice, don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting manager Patrik Berkesten, patrik.berkesten@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46 107-38 16 42; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9589671