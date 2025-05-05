Account Manager
Who are we?
At Validata, our purpose is 'giving organisations the comfort of being sure'. We believe that people determine the success of an organisation. Therefore, making safe and smart hiring decisions is crucial. With our quality-driven software and services, we help organisations build safer working environments and ensure that the best candidates are hired for each position. Ultimately, this allows organisations to deliver continuous quality and grow sustainably.
In a world that is rapidly changing and evolving, business interests and risks are increasing and prove more difficult to assess. Since 2009, Validata has conducted more than 300.000 screenings worldwide. We assist organisations with their employment screening process, ensuring that it is efficient and 100% GDPR compliant. Our deep sector knowledge and digital partner integrations help our clients maintain integrity and quality within their organisation.
In addition to its headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Validata also has a subsidiary in Stockholm, Sweden. This subsidiary is important to develop employment screening in the Nordics, and it allows Validata to help local organisations by sharing its deep knowledge and experience.
For our Swedish office we are looking for an enthusiastic Account Manager. In this role you are responsible for the acquisition of new clients (80%), implementing our state of the art software solution (10%) and, where necessary support the Business Development Manager with managing the relationship we have with our current clients ao. Medhelp, SMEG and Vattenfall (10%)
Ansvarsområden
What we offer you!
Good team and business culture
Opportunities to develop / enhance skills and develop within the organization
Competitive salary and pension scheme
Company vehicle allowance
Exciting and diversified working environment
Based in a beautiful office in the heart of Stockholm
Vitality, telephone and home office allowance
Vali-what?
We are Validata, the market leader in Employment Screening. We believe that a company's success is determined by the people it hires. That's why we built an application that ensures our clients (from ABN-AMRO to Holland Casino) have a better understanding of who will be working for them. We operate at the intersection of recruitment/HR and compliance/risk management, a market offering many opportunities. This led us to recently open a second office in Stockholm, with plans for further expansion in Europe and beyond. As of February 1, 2024, we are part of DISA Global Solutions. Headquartered in Houston, DISA is a leading provider of compliance and security solutions, specializing in comprehensive employee screening solutions, including employment screening and drug testing. This presents many opportunities for us to grow globally. Exciting!Kvalifikationer
What is your background?
Bachelor degree/ Sales Education
Experienced sales person, experience in an international environment, preferably concerning technical (software) products, ideally in the HR domain
You are driven in cold acquisition
Proven track record in planning and managing sales and strategies for an account
Your skills
Strong account management-, sales- and negotiation skills
Strong customer relationship skills
Highly motivated and organized
Strong communication and presentation skills
You are proactive and take initiative in your field of expertise
Self management and discipline
Excellent command of the Swedish and English languages, both verbally and in writingOm företaget
Validata Group Sweden AB
Facts about Validata:
Validata was founded in 2009 by Harm, Bart, and Job.
We are a team of about 60 people.
We are expanding internationally, which involves controlled chaos. So strap in.
Our culture is open and direct. We are professional and results-oriented, but also informal and casual.
Everyone who works at Validata undergoes a pre-employment screening (practice what you preach) and a taster day.
Ready to apply? Please send your Resumé in English. In this recruitment, we are collaborating with
Randstad. If you have any questions regarding the process - please contact Hanna Wide, hanna.wide@randstad.se
