Account Manager

Build a better world (together with us)!
We are a green tech company, with extensive experience in sustainable services. We deliver two platforms, a world-leading marketplace for connecting architects and manufacturers (bimobject.com) and the unique sustainability platform Prodikt (www.prodikt.com), focusing on stakeholders and actors in the construction and property sector. To fuel these platforms, we develop BIM objects and EPDs. Additionally, we provide an LCA software that integrates unique blockchain technology, bringing supply chain and operations together in an LCA context.
Together with us, you will make a difference - both for our clients and the planet. We offer you the unique opportunity to be part of a small team within a global company of 150 employees. If that isn't the perfect mix of agility and stability, we don't know what is. Welcome to a workplace where we believe in inclusion with open and honest conversations, where we always support each other and together quickly adapt and raise our offering to the next level. We love new ideas and perspectives and strongly encourage people with diverse backgrounds and experiences to apply.
Who are you?
We want to develop the best service to our customers, in a scalable manner. This is where you come in! In the Nordic commercial team you work with our full offering including both bimobject.com and prodikt.com. You enjoy work where every day is different and where your skills in prioritisation, sales and relationship building is put to the test.
More about your experience
Previous experience from customer centric role where you have had ownership of your own business or customer portfolio focusing on customer relationship management as well as upselling
Previous experience in the construction industry, for example, having worked with or at a distributor or building manufacturer
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English
Extra awesome
Written and verbal communication within in Norwegian, Finnish or Danish
Comfortable using a CRM system at BIMobject Group we use Salesforce
As our new Account Manager, you will...
Build and nurture strong customer relationships in the Nordic region, driving retention and loyalty, by manifesting the customer value and return on investment.
Be our customers first point of contact, answering questions and solving issues in the most efficient manner for the business and the customer. This also includes onboarding of new customers as well as providing technical support.
Be a crucial part in the business development regarding existing and coming offerings.
Deliver product and service training, showcasing the software's flexibility and capabilities to encourage long-term customer engagement and usage.
Practicalities
This position is located in Malmö and will follow a hybrid work model. We love to meet at the office, but we also understand that being able to work remotely is sometimes a better fit. Your manager is located in Malmö, and you will find your closest team in Malmö, Ängelholm & Stockholm.
We know that applying for a job can be intimidating and that applicants rarely meet (or feel that they meet) every single criterion. We also recognise that many skills and backgrounds can contribute to success in this role. So, if this role looks like a great next step for you, please apply even if you can't "check every box."
What we offer our employees
The start-up mentality is an important part of who we are, meaning that we never want to stop experimenting and learning, and we love to see our people grow. We prioritise continuous personal development by investing in our employees. Finally, and maybe most importantly, we want all our employees to have the opportunity to shape their work and have their say in how we drive our company forward. It all comes down to our core values: Raise it, Do it, Together. Does it match who you are and where you want to work? Then we are excited to hear from you!
We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users and our customers. We value this deeply, and we encourage everyone to come and be a part of changing the way the industry works.
