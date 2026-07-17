Account Executive at Ecoroute
Geposit AB / Säljarjobb / Malmö Visa alla säljarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geposit AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Are you driven, business‐oriented, and eager to grow within B2B sales? We are now looking for an Account Executive who will have the opportunity to be part of scaling a new, AI‐driven product within a European software group. You'll take on a central role in a successful and ambitious team, with strong opportunities to develop and make a real impact. Sounds interesting? Keep on reading!
Movement Software is a Northern European software group focused on niched industry verticals. Within Movement Software, we have four leading companies in transport, logistics, and geodata to help businesses operate more efficiently in an increasingly complex world. The companies are Geposit, Postnummerservice, Dimaps, and Ecoroute/Tetrasoft.
In our companies, we develop data‐driven software solutions that solve real operational challenges for our customers. Our value-adding offering includes address & geodata solutions, geographical management tools, last‐meter delivery planning & production systems and route optimization & delivery execution platforms. Our customers are mainly within transportation, logistics, and field services – but we also help companies in other industries as well.
With our newly developed next-generation platform, Ecoroute, we are redefining how companies plan, optimize and execute their daily transportation operations. From route optimization to real-time execution, we help our customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and make better decisions every day.
About the role As an Account Executive you will play a key role in driving the growth across Sweden and other Nordic and Northern European countries. You will own the full sales cycle from first contact to signed deal, working closely with decision-makers in transport, logistics, and field service industries. You will collaborate with product and customer teams to ensure a strong fit and high-quality customer experience.
You will be part of an ambitious, high-performance environment where we push each other to improve and win together. The position is based in Malmö, Sweden, located at one of our sister companies to ensure close collaboration to Geopt's Chief Commercial Officer, who is based in Denmark.
Your responsibilities:
Prospect, qualify, and build a strong pipeline of potential customers.
Lead customer meetings, both digital and in person, an demonstrate the value of our offerings – with particular focus on Ecoroute.
Drive negotiations and close new deals.
Work closely with your colleagues within the Customer Success and Product teams to ensure successful onboarding and long-term value for the customer.
Provide market feedback and insights that shape product and commercial development.
Who we are looking for We are looking for someone who is proactive, ambitious, and results-driven – with a strong sense of ownership and the ability to move deals forward. You will thrive in this role if you have experience with B2B sales, preferably within SaaS. We also believe that you have:
A strong set of communication skills and the ability to build trust quickly.
A comprehensive and solution‐oriented mindset.
Natural authority and execution power, combined with a positive and pragmatic attitude.
Hunter mentality.
"Grit" – you don't give up, even when the work presents challenges.
The ability to communicate fluently in both Swedish and English.
A valid driver's license.
Experience from the transportation or logistics industry is considered a plus, as well as the ability to "speak tech," such as understanding APIs, integrations, and technical concepts.
Interested? Contact us! Does this sound like a role and environment that would suit you? Apply, connect with us, or share this opportunity with someone you think might be a great fit.
If you have questions, reach out to Linnea Olsson, People Business Partner at Movement Software.
We are a part of Movement Software
We are is part of Movement Software – a Nordic software group comprising around twenty entrepreneur-driven companies specializing in the automotive, transport & logistics, and integrated e-commerce sectors. We are driven by technical innovation, with a strong focus on delivering customer value. Since 2023, Movement Software has been part of Axcel, a Nordic private equity firm with a strong interest in the tech sector.
Being part of Movement Software means more opportunities for growth, both for us as a company and for you as an employee, while also providing greater stability.
If you're like us, we believe you want to feel a sense of purpose at work – and contribute to making Geopt an even better and more fun place to work. Because fun is important – work is too big a part of life not to enjoy it. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8084321-2104773". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geposit AB
(org.nr 556878-4655), https://career.geposit.se
Hyllie vattenparksgata 12 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMO Arbetsplats
Geposit Jobbnummer
10005177