Account Executive
2025-05-12
Why join us?
We live by our values of Passion, Collaboration, and Challenge. Bannerflow is on an exciting growth journey, with a new majority owner driving our scale into new markets. Joining us now means becoming part of a transformational journey where you can have a real impact. As a member of the Bannerflow crew, you'll get the chance to work with a creative, enabling, and advanced product within a 100% cloud-based architecture. Our leadership is highly committed to your development, with extensive training to ensure you receive the best coaching and guidance in your role.
About Bannerflow:
Bannerflow is a hyper-growth company and one of Europe's most exciting SaaS companies. Our creative management platform serves more than 6 billion ads each month, viewed on 500 million unique devices all over the world. This breaks down to a massive 20 000 requests and 1 GB of data transfer - per second, on average, constantly! We allow enterprise brands to create, publish, analyze and optimize advertising in-house, at scale. Our mission is to become the most user-friendly platform for creative automation, for display and social advertising channels.To be able to deliver this, we have to stay in the front line of technical development and always keep up with the latest tools and technologies.
We advocate and work along with an agile architecture without hierarchy and bureaucracy where we work in small autonomous and cross-functional feature teams. We are a Creative Management platform that allows companies to focus on being creative rather than spending precious time on repetitive tasks and changing the game by removing the mystery of digital marketing. We simplify complexity, challenge the status quo and as a result we have the happiest customers in the world.
Today, we have a renowned platform - we are a category leader within Creative Management Platforms and we are proud of it.
What you will be doing as Account Executive:
Increasing awareness in the market and fueling your own pipeline.
Reaching out to, and educating prospective customers on the value of Bannerflow.
Qualifying and disqualifying prospects, focusing on the ones where Bannerflow truly solves a pressing pain.
Showcasing the product and becoming an expert in digital advertising.
Continuously evaluating how we're working, and finding better ways forward.
Collaborating with colleagues, sharing learnings and success stories.
What we're looking for:
Previous experience in sales, B2B
Previous experience working with a SaaS-product
An ambitious individual who wants to pursue a career in solution sales.
A team player who wants to contribute to a great place to work.
Someone with the ability to translate customers' pain points into business value and features.
Excellent communication skills in English.
Application:
The hiring process includes interviews but also problem-solving through case. However, our recruitment process is designed to be a two-way conversation. We want to get to know you and we also want to give you a first-hand insight into what it will be like to join Bannerflow. We're super excited about receiving your application! Screening and interviewing will be held continuously, so make sure not to miss out on this opportunity!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-11
E-post: linnea.winsnes@bannerflow.com
Bannerflow AB
St Eriksgatan 46
112 34 STOCKHOLM
