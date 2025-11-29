Account Executive - Sweden
2025-11-29
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
Do you thrive in B2B sales and love turning conversations into long-term partnerships?
Are you motivated by achieving results, eager to take ownership, and looking for an environment where your efforts are valued and your work truly makes an impact? Do you enjoy building meaningful client relationships and seeing the tangible results of your work?
If that sounds like you, keep reading.
Your Mission
As an Account Executive for the Swedish market, you will play a key role in expanding Aurora Live's presence.
You'll build your own client base from scratch, managing the full sales cycle - from prospecting to closing and beyond.
Once you win new business, you'll manage and nurture those accounts over time, ensuring clients continue to see value through our exclusive B2B matchmaking platform.
In this role, you will:
Identify, qualify, and engage potential clients to build and maintain a strong sales pipeline.
Reach out proactively via phone, email, and LinkedIn to generate new business opportunities and start meaningful conversations.
Understand each client's challenges through in-depth needs assessments and propose solutions that truly address their goals.
Earn trust and credibility by demonstrating expertise, consistency, and genuine customer focus.
Take full ownership of the accounts you win - maintaining close relationships and ensuring ongoing satisfaction and success.
Act as a strategic partner to your clients, helping them achieve results while strengthening long-term collaboration.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to align objectives, share insights, and ensure the highest service standards.
Stay ahead of industry trends by continuously expanding your market knowledge and understanding of client needs.
What We're Looking For
Proven track record in B2B sales, ideally within tech, SaaS, or professional services.
A proactive, results-driven approach and ambition to grow in an international environment.
Ability to build trust, credibility, and long-term client relationships.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
What We Offer
Performance rewarded: You'll receive an attractive compensation package with base salary, commission, and an additional starter bonus to support you as you ramp up and build your sales pipeline.
Growth and learning: From day one, you'll benefit from a four-week onboarding program and continuous coaching through our international ME Academy, ensuring you're always developing and moving forward in your career.
Career opportunities across Europe: As we continue to grow, you'll have the chance to explore international opportunities. With offices in Helsinki, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Berlin, Stockholm, Kuala Lumpur, and Barcelona, your career can take you anywhere.
Recharge & Thrive: We care about your well-being and want you to stay energized both inside and outside of work. That's why you can earn up to 12 extra vacation days each year and enjoy local perks such as gym and massage discounts, along with other wellness benefits. Curious about the details in your location? Ask your recruiter to learn more.
We win together: Collaboration is our driving force, and every success is shared. That's why we love bringing people together through company trips, international events, and local office celebrations - whether it's hitting the slopes in Levi, running the Berlin Marathon together, or celebrating milestones across our offices in Europe.
Annual company trip: Every summer, all employees from our different offices come together in Finland for an exciting company trip - a mix of team building, knowledge exchange, and celebrations.
Global Community & Diversity: Diversity is part of our DNA. With colleagues from over 50 nationalities, you'll join an international community where every culture, perspective, and background fuels innovation and success.
Recruitment Process
Screening video call with our Recruitment Team.
First interview with the Hiring Manager.
Second interview (including a short role-play) with the Team Manager.
Reference check and/or short personal assessment
Please submit your CV in English.
