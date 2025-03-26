Acc Leader
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
ACC Leader
SAS Link operates a fleet of 10 E195-E1, mainly in the Scandinavian intra-domestic market. This function is part of SAS Link CAMO team to serve as key element in securing Operational Excellence across all operation.
Purpose
As an ACC Leader you will continuously ensure compliance to airworthiness standards and procedures, evaluate and improve processes related to SAS Link Maintenance, minimize aircraft downtime and ensure good communication with the OCC.
As an ACC leder, you will:
* Ensuring that Airworthiness Control Engineers (ACE) adhere to procedures detailed in this CAME.
* Secure Operational Excellence targets while keeping a safe and airworthy operation,
* Maintain an ACC shift event tracker in AMOS to record, work carried out per aircraft, discrepancies encountered, accidents or injuries, ACE shift sign in and any other relevant information.
* Ensure minimum maintenance downtime for AOG aircraft
* Develop and control the ACE's shift roster to ensure that an ACE is available at all times during the operation.
* Day-to-day management of all scheduled and unscheduled maintenance using the AMOS maintenance coordination module.
* Ensuring that sufficient downtime is coordinated with flight operations for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.
* Provide daily updates through AMOS to the Technical Services Department on the fleet serviceability status and deferred defects.
* Inform Operations and Flight Crew of any operational restrictions within the fleet.
* Liaise with OCC for aircraft allocation based on health status, maintenance required, lease condition,s and other factors
To be successful, we believe you should have:
* Experience as a leader
* Experience in any discipline connected to Commercial Air Transport
* Practical experience in the application of aviation maintenance standards and safe operating practices.
* Familiar with the relevant sections of the Operator's CAME.
* 3 years relevant work experience in the subject or similar role.
* An aeronautical degree or aircraft maintenance technician qualification (EASA Part 66 Licence)
* Knowledge of applicable regulations and mandatory requirements.
* Have received initial Fuel Tank Safety, Human Factors, and EWIS training.
* Experience in the use of AMOS would be a plus
* Experience in Embraer E1 aircraft type would be a plus
* Experience in complex organizations and skills in cross-functional work interface.
As a person you are
* Highly engaged and dynamic, comfortable in an ever-changing environment
* Curious and self-learner
* A team player with strong collaborative as well as communication skills
* Excellent communicator at all levels in the organization.
* Excellent knowledge of English
* Serious in all aspects and straight on priority settings
Why SAS?
At SAS, we offer extensive opportunities for professional development in an international, fast-paced working environment. We are dedicated to the continuous growth of our employees. Working with us comes with a variety of benefits, including:
* Travel Perks: Enjoy discounted travel opportunities around the world with SAS.
* Health & Wellness: Access to health and wellness benefits, including a newly renovated gym with complimentary classes such as CrossFit and yoga.
* Discounts: Receive discounts from a wide range of brands, as well as on transportation to and from airports, airport shops, hotels, and car rentals.
* Work Environment: Our office location in Frösundavik offers a vibrant workspace with a restaurant, café, and easy access to outdoor activities in Hagaparken and Brunnsviken. Engage in running, tennis, outdoor gym sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddling with equipment available free of charge.
* Convenient Commute: Benefit from a non-stop bus service connecting our office to Central Station, Solna Station, and commuter trains, alongside a network of cycle paths.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3388-43270711". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Kontakt
Hana Shakib 00000000 Jobbnummer
9246799